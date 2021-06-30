Here’s The First Look Inside The New Cineplex Rec Room Opening in Burnaby

Cineplex will finally be opening The Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall next month.

Located past the new food court ‘Tables’, Rec Room is located on the 2nd floor of the Amazing Brentwood Mall, right below VIP cinemas, which is also slated to open next month.

This will be the 9th Rec Room opened in Canada and the first one in BC. It’s also a milestone location, as a ‘Rec Room’ can now be found from coast to coast with the furthest location being at St. Johns in Newfoundland and Labrador.

About the Cineplex Rec Room

The current space is built with optimal fun in mind. 50% is allocated towards dining and entertainment, while the other 50% is for amusement and attractions

Play Area: The Yard

The main area is called ‘The Yard’, and features a variety of arcade games. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Players will be given a wristband to track their credits and this will be kept with them throughout their visit(s). Points can be used towards prizes, ranging from candy and toys to higher end items like game consoles and designer purses.

Dining Experience: 310 Restaurant, The Hall & The Shed

There are 2 dining experiences in the space.

The first is their ‘310 Restaurant’ which can seat up to 386 people. It has 3 separate areas, including regular dining, a bar with large screens and “The Hall”. The last section is set up with a stage for live performances, family events, and trivia nights.

The second dining area ‘The Shed’ is for a more casual eats. Guests can enjoy more fair-like food, including specialty funnel cakes, poutines, and hand held snacks.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside

Covid Safety

As restrictions are still in place in July, the space will not open with full capacity. However, it is set up to allow social distancing. Sanitizing stations can be found throughout the space, with optimized cleaning and signage setup to ensure personal safety.

If you are interested to learn more about The Amazing Brentwood mall, you can also read about the other exciting new businesses that are opening in the shopping centre this summer.

