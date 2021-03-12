5 Exciting Businesses Opening in the Amazing Brentwood Mall

Who doesn’t love new options to shop at?

Brentwood mall shoppers are in for a treat, as there are a number of really exciting new businesses getting ready to open their doors. The newly redevelopment mall is now 90% leased out, and more stores are opening everyday.

The Amazing Brentwood mall truly does sound “amazing.” Here are the 5 new shops we are most excited to see.

5 Businesses Opening In Burnaby’s Brentwood Mall

Cineplex VIP Cinemas and Rec Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Ipekian Real Estate (@theipekiangroup)

The movie theatre will feature five auditoriums, 365 luxury recliners, and a fully-licensed lounge that will serve wines, spirits, and craft beers. How is that for a good time?

Nike Store and An Adidas Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE AMAZING BRENTWOOD (@the.amazing.brentwood)

Both of these sport shops do very well at every location, hosting the best in athletic gear, clothing and of course, shoes.

Food Galore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)



There are going to be some good eats with popular eateries like Japadog, La Taqueria and OEB Breakfast all joining the lineup .

Lux Skin Lab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S&J Kitchen Cabinet Ltd. (@sjkitchencabinetsltd)



Well known for their amazing body and skin treatments, Lux offers a people some rest and relaxation and luxurious spa services needed to de-stress and rejuvenate.

WeWork

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeWork (@wework)

Not a shopping spot or eatery, but these shared office are really well done, and can offer a host of services and benefits to those that use them – while being conveniently close to everything we need.

With the way things are shaping up, it feels great to have something real to look forward to. The Amazing Brentwood will be a beautiful space with options for everyone.

