The new Cineplex VIP Cinemas have just opened their doors inside the Amazing Brentwood and it’s truly a VIP experience.

From their beautiful dining lounge with amazing views to the theatres’ reclining chairs, this adult only venue it is perfect for a Burnaby date night.

You can start off the night at their lounge where they offer a selection of drinks and food with a beautiful view overlooking the new Brentwood courtyard and cityscape in the distance.

Here guests can choose from a selection of drinks and food. From poutine and boneless wings to salted caramel and ice-cream dessert, it has everything you need in your pre-movie meal.

Best part yet, you don’t have to worry about running late or not finishing your food, because you can bring it right into the theatre with you.

If you arrive just in time for the show, you can still enjoy their full selection of food and drinks by ordering from an in-theatre server or through their phone app right up to the trailers.

The theatre itself has comfortable lounge chairs with built in tables. The chairs are not only fully reclining but also heated. You’ll never need to feel the cold A/C again while catching a summer show.

Although it’s a bit smaller than traditional movie theatres with only 5 auditoriums, this only adds to the intimate experience.

Staff are available throughout the site to assist you both inside and out of the theatre space, ensuring viewers a smooth and pleasant movie going experience.

After the movie, you can also return to the lounge for dessert and more drinks. The view of the city during sunset is beautiful with their floor to ceiling windows overlooking the new mall courtyard.

Or you can head on downstairs to the newly opened Rec Room, and continue your night with some fun arcade games.

Cineplex VIP Cinemas

Grand Opening: July 7th, 2021

Where: Unit 31-06, 3106, 1920 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

