The New Cineplex Rec Room Is Officially Open In Burnaby

Cineplex officially opened The Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall on Monday, July 5th.

Located past the new food court ‘Tables’, Rec Room is situated on the 2nd floor of the Amazing Brentwood Mall, right below VIP cinemas, which is also slated to open soon.

This will be the 9th Rec Room opened in Canada and the first one in BC. It’s also a milestone location, as a ‘Rec Room’ can now be found from coast to coast with the furthest location being at St. Johns in Newfoundland and Labrador.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Getting a New Mountain Top Roller Coaster This Summer

About the Cineplex Rec Room

The current space is built with optimal fun in mind. 50% is allocated towards dining and entertainment, while the other 50% is for amusement and attractions

Take a sneak peek inside the new Rec Centre and plan your next visit.

Play Area: The Yard

The main area is called ‘The Yard’. It is a massive amusement area featuring 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Some highlights includes: Mario Kart, Atari Pong, and the World’s Largest Pac-Man. They also have two high-tech VRX motion-based car simulators, sourced locally, that will allow the driver to experience driving like a professional race car driver.

Players will be given RFID wristbands to track their credits and this will be kept with them throughout their visit(s). Points can be used towards prizes, ranging from candy and toys to higher end items like game consoles and designer purses.

Dining Experience: 310 Restaurant, The Hall & The Shed

There are 2 dining experiences in the space.

The first is their ‘310 Restaurant’ which can seat up to 386 people. It has 3 separate areas, including regular dining, a bar with large screens and “The Hall”. The last section is set up with a stage for live performances, family events, and trivia nights.

The second dining area ‘The Shed’ is for a more casual eats. Guests can enjoy fair-like food, including specialty funnel cakes, poutines, and hand held snacks.

Covid Safety

As some restrictions are still in place, the space will not open with full capacity.

As per all Cineplex venues, they will be following a set of protocols and procedures that ensures the safety of their employees and guests. Sanitizing stations can be found throughout the space, with optimized cleaning and signage setup to ensure personal safety, and the space itself is set up to allow social distancing.

For more information on things to do in Metro Vancouver, head to our Events section.