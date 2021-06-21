Vancouver Is Getting a New Mountain Top Roller Coaster This Summer

With summer fun resuming and the reopening of existing attractions, also comes announcements of new ones.

This year, Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver is announcing a brand new roller coaster that will officially open to the public this summer.

The massive Eagle Coaster is opening on July 12, 2021 and tickets are already on sale.

Ready To Roll

Cypress Mountain resort had already started construction of the coaster (last fall in fact). It is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Tickets will include a ride on the chairlift.

Eagle Coaster Tickets are now on sale – Experience The Thrill Of The Eagle Coaster, 1.7 Kilometers in Length, 279 Vertical Meters and up to 40 Kilometers Per Hour! Grab your tickets at https://t.co/xskPHISlTp pic.twitter.com/unjoReOlBe — Cypress Mountain (@Cypressmtn) June 18, 2021



There will be 80 ride slots each hour during the initial daily times from 10 AM to 6PM.

Cost of each ticket is $29.00 for 1 ride and $39.00 for 2 rides (aged 10 and over). Children between 3-9 must be accompanied by an adult (cost of a child ticket is $12.00 for 1 ride and $19.00 for 2.

The Eagle Coaster promises to be a thrilling experience:

it has a vertical drop of 279 m (900 ft)

over 1.7 km long (1.1 miles)

winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas

speeds up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

President of Cypress Mountain Resort, Russell Chamberlain, says that, the roller coaster provides more activity year-round at the West Vancouver mountain resort.

“This activity positions perfectly within our planned vision for enhancing year round accessibility to our world class public recreation facilities.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Cypress Mountain website.

