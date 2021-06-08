Canada’s highest suspension bridge is open. If you dare to walk it, you will see just how high it truly is.

Opened just this past week, visitors were able to see for themselves this rightfully named Golden Skybridge. For starters, it is located in Golden, B.C., and secondly, walking 426 feet above a massive canyon will feel like you are literally in the sky.

Although it does look terrifying, it’s neat to see that the tallest suspension bridge in Canada resides right here in B.C.

Located in the middle of the Columbia Valley, the Golden Skybridge boasts views of the Rocky and Purcell mountain ranges as well as a river and 200-foot waterfall directly below.

The attraction itself actually offers a number of activities or things to see including:

Two of Canada’s highest suspension bridges

Forest and canyon ridge walking trails

Treetop Village play park for families

Canyon Swing & Zipline – Coming Soon

Outdoor BBQ and entertainment plaza

Although not all the features of the attraction are open yet, walking on the Golden Skybridge itself, no matter what time of day, promises to be an experience worth capturing.

Venturing across the bridge will give you a sensational 360° view of BC’s nature at it’s finest. This experience will surely be breath taking and not for the faint of heart.

Golden Skybridge

Location: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd, Golden, B.C.

Hours: Open daily from 9 AM – 8 PM

