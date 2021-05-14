9 Scenic Lookouts in Vancouver That Are Always Worth The View

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Hit the road to discover some of the most scenic Metro Vancouver viewpoints that are always worth the drive.

Scenic Metro Vancouver Viewpoints

Vancouver Lookout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Lookout (@vancouverlookout)

The name says it all. Find one of the best viewpoints Vancouver has to offer with 360-degree views of the city at this popular tourist attraction.

Prospect Point, Stanley Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emm (@emm1_emm1)

Anytime is a good time to go for a stroll along the scenic Stanley Park Seawall. Plus, there’s a plethora of views to take in every step of the way but nothing quite beats the views from Prospect Point.

Queen Elizabeth Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Neufeld (@noahn.photography)

This is arguably one of the most scenic parks in Vancouver with lush trees and blossoming flowers all around. It also offers unsurpassed views of the region.

Grouse Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

It’s not called the Peak of Vancouver for nothing. This is one of the best views of the city (and beyond) you can find. Plus, it’s home to a number of other outdoor attractions.

Jericho Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omid (@omiraga)

Find this little piece of paradise offering up views for days. It’s also a great spot to have a picnic on the beach, sunbathe and go for a dip.

Cypress Mountain Highview Lookout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashween Dara (@ashweendara)

The Highview Lookout is the place to be in West Vancouver. It’s one of the most popular places to take in the views over Vancouver and the surrounding area.

Jack Poole Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwoods (@pure.northwoods)

Head over to Jack Poole Plaza situated on the Burrard Inlet waterfront for spectacular views of Stanley Park and the North Shore mountains.

Burnaby Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@jenxmountain)

Although technically outside Vancouver, you’ll find it all here, from hiking and biking paths to lush gardens and public art. Of course, the view from the top of the park isn’t so bad either.

Lonsdale Quay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erik Andersen (@erikandersen)

Get a unique vantage point of downtown Vancouver from the other side, at the bustling Lonsdale Quay. It’s just a short drive or SeaBus away from the city.

