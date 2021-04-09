The Most Photogenic Suspension Bridges To Explore In BC

We like a good suspension bridge here in BC and lucky for us we’ve got quite a few to choose from. Here is a look at some of the most stunning suspension bridges in BC.

All offering something different architecturally and all leading into the lush wilderness our beautiful province has to offer.

Photogenic Suspension Bridges In BC

Seymour River Suspension Bridge

Due to a rockslide in the area, the original twin bridges that once stood here were destroyed. They had to remove the bridges and got to work on building this one that spans over the Seymour River Canyon. It’s a popular spot for hikers and bikers alike as it connects Fisherman’s Trail to Twin Bridge Trail in North Vancouver.

Capilano Suspension Bridge

Going across this bridge is basically a Vancouverite’s rite of passage. Whether it’s all decked out for the holidays or not, this spot is a must visit. The 140-metre long bridge in North Vancouver is a vital part of BC’s history. It takes you from one side of the canyon to the other, with the most beautiful trees surrounding you.

Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge

Nestled in between Vancouver and Whistler, this serene spot is waiting for you in Squamish. Depending on the weather you can take the gondola or hike up to find the bridge, many trails and a lodge where you can dig into some delicious eats and sips.

Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

Another gem on the North Shore, this bridge stands 50-metres off the ground and runs about 48-metres long. It’s part of the paradise that is Lynn Canyon, with lots of trails to explore and enjoy forest bathing. Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Please check their status before visiting.

Alexandra Bridge

You must visit this hidden gem in Spuzzum. It sits over the Fraser River and offers great views of the region. Plus the bridge has such a beautiful design, one of the best we’ve seen in the province.

Elk Falls Suspension Bridge

Another beauty of a bridge that stands 60-metres high and is 64-metres long. It’s located in Campbell River and shows off just how beautiful our province is.

Hell’s Gate Bridge

It might be called Hell’s Gate, but this bridge looks a lot more like heaven. It’s in the Boston Bar region and has a unique design and serene scenery each direction you look. Hell’s Gate Airtram is temporarily closed and set to return in late April. Please check their status before visiting.

