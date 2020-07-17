Odd Yet Magical Places To Visit In BC This Summer

BC is home to some pretty magical and quirky places that you must check off your list if you’re looking for something unique to do this summer.

Unique Places To Visit in BC

Glass Bottle House, Boswell

Is it cool or creepy? That’s for you to decide. The Glass Bottle House is in Boswell, near the Kootenay Lake region. As you may have guessed, it’s a house made up entirely of glass bottles. But not just any glass bottles. It’s been built using 500,000 empty embalming fluid bottles. Strange or not, it does a good job of recycling, for bottles that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Spirit Trail, Harrison

Go on this easy one km hike through the woods just outside the village at Harrison Hot Springs. You can enjoy the company of several handcrafted masks that are hanging on trees throughout the trail (or you might find it slightly eerie). All made by a local artist and retired wood shop teacher, each mask has its own unique details.

World’s Largest Hockey Stick, Duncan

Could Duncan be any more Canadian? This spot has been in the Guinness Book of Records for having the largest hockey stick (and puck) in the world. It weighs a whopping 62,000 lbs and it’s best to enjoy such a wonderfully weird piece of art while sipping on a double double from Timmies.

Trinket Trail, Sunshine Coast



Take a trinket and leave a trinket. That’s the motto those on the trail will have to abide by. It’s full of strange items, including a section completely dedicated to trolls (appropriately named Troll Alley). The 5.5 km trek is kind of like a giant geocache game, with some weird and very random objects to discover along the way.

Goats On The Roof, Coombs

It’s slightly random but we’re totally here for it. Who doesn’t love goats…let alone goats that are standing on top of a roof? It’s the perfect place to stop while enroute to Tofino and the Old Country Market itself is filled with really unique food and household items that you just can’t find anywhere else. Win-win.

Spotted Lake, Osoyoos

Is this the real life or is this just fantasy? Check out this small lake that has a variety of minerals, including calcium, magnesium and sodium sulphates. During the warm summer months, the majority of the water evaporates—leaving behind a series of different coloured spots. Depending on its level of mineral concentration, the spots range in colour from blue to green or even yellow.

