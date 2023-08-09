How to Find Vancouver’s Hidden Mexican Patio Bar

Tucked away in the outdoor space of Vancouver’s scenic Gastown area is a hidden bar called Chupito.

Located in an alley, serving up killer cocktails and Mexican food, this little bar gives all the feels of being in a Mexico itself. While part of the fun is finding it, there is definitely staying appeal once you are there.

RELATED: The Key Party Bar: 70s Vibes, Hidden Behind A Fake Accounting Office

Chupito opened in 2020 and have since been a local favourite during the summer months. It was even featured in Vancouver’s Michelin Guide in 2022.

This year, unfortunately the patio bar was closed for most of the summer due to permit issues. Thankfully though, they were able to reopen at the end of July.

How Find This Hidden Gastown Bar

The concept was launched a few years ago by the people at La Taqueria/La Mezcaleria group. As such, this hidden bar is actually located very close to the La Taqueria location in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street.

It is not visible from the main road, and there aren’t many visible signs. To get there, you will have to venture behind La Taqueria, to the back alley, and through the secret gate opening.

A few steps in, and you will be transported to cool hidden Mexican bar right in the heart of Gastown.

This Mexican-inspired bar provides everything from local BC wines and beers to Mexican brews. However a really cool feature is the frozen margarita machine.

The menu at Chupito focusses on seafood with a small but delicious menu. There are dishes like Tuna Tartare and Tostada De Camarón which are popular share plates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jewkarta (@jewkarta)





Chupito

Location: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 5-11pm; Saturday-Sunday from 12-11pm; Closed Mondays