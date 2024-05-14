A Fairytale Themed Inn is Opening an Hour From Vancouver

Make your staycation more interesting by entering into a fairytale.
The Hazelnut Inn is in Yarrow, BC has finally been completed, and it is giving amazing medieval fantasy vibes.
The beautiful inn has been in the works for a couple of years, and many are eagerly awaiting its grand opening on June 1st.
Built by Imagination Corporation, the Hazelnut Inn is a truly spectacular boutique hotel. There are 3 suites, each with its own theme with detailed settings and whimsical decors.
The suites are all fitted with king-sized beds and each adorned in castle or medieval-like architecture.
The North Star Suite (Opening June 1)
The North Star Suite will be the first suite to be revealed to the public on June 1st with a grand opening and open house.
Designed to mimic “captain’s quarters of an ancient sailing vessel”, this suite gives you explorer vibes. There will be a soaker tub for two, a ship-shaped bed, lush private garden, and plenty of whimsical artifacts.
The suite includes air conditioning, in floor heating, a king size bed, tv, wifi, soaker tub with rainfall shower, and a private garden.
Here’s a look inside:
Under Hill Suite (Opening TBA)
Located on the ground level, this suite is being built to feel like an underground home. Giving guests a “burrow” feels.
There will be a private garden, soaker tub and a dreamy atmosphere that will feel like a relaxing escape from everything.
Copper Crown Suite (Opening TBA)
This is the “luxury” manor, that truly looks and feels like a castle. Stay in the tower, soak in the tub, curl up to the fireplace or enjoy the private ornamental garden in this suite.
This suite has all the elements of a romantic stay for a royal couple.
