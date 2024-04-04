This BC Airbnb Has A Life-Size Monopoly Board For The Ultimate Game Night

Game night enthusiasts can “pass go” at this unique BC Airbnb that features a life-size Monopoly board in the backyard.
Appropriately named Park Place, this luxurious villa in Chilliwack can sleep up to 50 guests with seven bedrooms (33 beds) and five bathrooms.
Park Place villa in Chilliwack
The property sits on two acres with incredible views of the Fraser Valley and is just nine kilometres away from the scenic Cultus Lake.
The brand-new rental is the ultimate staycation for those hoping to host a family reunion, bachelor/bachelorette party or just an epic game night with friends.
Photo: AirbnbAmenities include:
- 3 bars
- 3 patios
- 2 game rooms
- 100-seat theatre
- Putting green
- Indoor basketball court
- Outdoor basketball court
- Pickle ball court
- Hockey shootout
- Dance floor
- Bubble sauna
- Massive hot tub
- Cold plunge
- Home gym
- Life-size Monopoly board
- Life-size Chess and Checkers
- Giant Jenga
While the house can sleep up to 50 people, Airbnb only allows users to book for a maximum of 16. If your group is larger than 16 guests, reach out to the host to book. Extra guest fees will apply.
It also comes equipped with a plethora of arcade games, a pool table, a poker table, indoor bowling alley and more.
Take a look at the property
Learn more about the listing and book on Airbnb