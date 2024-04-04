This BC Airbnb Has A Life-Size Monopoly Board For The Ultimate Game Night

Game night enthusiasts can “pass go” at this unique BC Airbnb that features a life-size Monopoly board in the backyard.

Appropriately named Park Place, this luxurious villa in Chilliwack can sleep up to 50 guests with seven bedrooms (33 beds) and five bathrooms.

Park Place villa in Chilliwack

The property sits on two acres with incredible views of the Fraser Valley and is just nine kilometres away from the scenic Cultus Lake.

The brand-new rental is the ultimate staycation for those hoping to host a family reunion, bachelor/bachelorette party or just an epic game night with friends.

Photo: AirbnbAmenities include:

3 bars

3 patios

2 game rooms

100-seat theatre

Putting green

Indoor basketball court

Outdoor basketball court

Pickle ball court

Hockey shootout

Dance floor

Bubble sauna

Massive hot tub

Cold plunge

Home gym

Life-size Monopoly board

Life-size Chess and Checkers

Giant Jenga

While the house can sleep up to 50 people, Airbnb only allows users to book for a maximum of 16. If your group is larger than 16 guests, reach out to the host to book. Extra guest fees will apply.

It also comes equipped with a plethora of arcade games, a pool table, a poker table, indoor bowling alley and more.

Take a look at the property

Learn more about the listing and book on Airbnb