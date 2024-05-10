Looking to tantalize your taste buds with some exciting flavours? Vancouver’s food scene has recently welcomed a slew of new restaurants offering a diverse range of cuisines. From sizzling steaks to comforting ramen bowls and everything in between, here are 8 new Vancouver restaurants to add to your bucket list.

New Restaurants in Vancouver

La Taqueria

La Taqueria has been a beacon of Mexican street food flavours in Vancouver, since their humble beginnings on Hastings St. They’ve since expanded to four locations across the city, complemented by two food trucks.

Their dedication to authentic recipes and locally sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients defines each dish. Whether it’s their timeless tacos, Mexico City inspired quesadillas, or their innovative brunch offerings, every bite pays homage to Mexico’s culinary legacy.

At La Taqueria, it’s not just about the food—it’s an experience. While folks come for the mouthwatering Mexican dishes, they find themselves staying for the extraordinary selection of specialty tequilas and cocktails. These specialty drinks are what turns every visit into a truly memorable occasion.

La Taqueria is now opening a new location at 601 West Hastings, just around the corner from their current spot at Hastings and Seymour. This move marks a fresh start for La Taqueria, and they can’t wait to bring you along for the ride as they reinvent the taste of Mexico in an exciting new location. Join them in celebrating the trifecta of good food, good drinks, and good times.

Check out their menu and make a reservation here.

Gringo

Gringo is opening a brand-new location in North Van, situated at 100 East 2nd Street with its grand opening on Tuesday, May 14. Think ‘white-trash cantina’ meets ‘all-inclusive resort’ where good people can come together and enjoy themselves under the warming glow of neon lights and sing along to classic 80’s & 90’s jams, all while scarfing down delicious tacos and sucking back cold beers. The menu features flavorful tacos, hearty burritos, and loaded bowls.

Gringo is proudly inauthentic Mexi-Cali style – their menu includes Gringo classics, such as their Stadium Nachos and the iconic Austin taco, burrito, dilla and bowl. That’s not all – quench your thirst with Gringo’s classic Margaritas and their signature cocktails, like Sex in the Alley and their newly launched 5 Alive feature along with their selection of local craft beer. They also offer a variety of house created non-alcoholic options and Mexican sodas.

In addition, keep an eye out for new items exclusive to this location, promising a fresh twist on your dining experience. Staying true to its origins, Gringo North Van is keeping its retro and nostalgic vibe that has become synonymous with their brand. Enjoy the vibe, simply delicious Tacos, and 80’s inspired Shake N Dump cocktails on their expansive patio and unwind with a generous serving of retro charm at their newest destination in North Vancouver.

Learn more and make your reservation here.

Sunfire Pizzeria

At Sunfire Pizzeria, authenticity reigns supreme. With a rich history of culinary expertise, they craft artisanal pizzas that redefine the dining experience. Their commitment to quality is unwavering. Every pizza prepared is a testament to their dedication to taste and value.

From savoury meats to locally sourced organic vegetables, their diverse range of toppings satisfies every palate. Pizza aside, they also offer a range of appetizers. These include baked wings and vegan alternatives, that complement their pizza offerings. Whether indulging in signature pies or crafting a custom creation, patrons can taste the excellence in every bite.

Located in the heart of Coquitlam, this pizzeria is the perfect option whether you want to dine in, or enjoy at home.

Dive into their menu and order online at here.

Good Thief

Transport yourself the bustling streets of Vietnam at Good Thief. Good Thief is Vancouver’s latest hotspot for authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Coming soon to Main Street, this charming eatery serves up a tantalizing array of traditional dishes bursting with vibrant flavours and aromatic spices.

From fragrant pho to crispy banh mi sandwiches, every dish at Good Thief is crafted with care and precision, ensuring a truly immersive dining experience. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Vietnamese cuisine or a curious newcomer, prepare to be dazzled by the bold and complex flavours of this culinary gem.

Casa Molina

Indulge in the vibrant flavors of Spain at Casa Molina, a newly opened cozy tapas bar offering a tantalizing array of small plates and savory delights. Find them in Mount Pleasant and indulge in this charming eatery that exudes the warmth and hospitality of a traditional Spanish tavern, making it the perfect spot for a leisurely meal with friends or family.

From crispy patatas bravas to succulent chorizo skewers, each dish at Casa Molina is a celebration of Spanish culinary heritage. Pair your tapas with a glass of sangria or a refreshing gin and tonic, and let the flavors of Spain transport you to a sun-drenched terrace in Barcelona.

Osteria Elio Volpe

Indulge yourself in the taste of Italy at Osteria Elio Volpe, Vancouver’s newest trattoria specializing in rustic Italian fare. Located on Cambie Street, just off Broadway this charming eatery offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, reminiscent of a traditional osteria in the Italian countryside.

Savour the flavours of Italy with a tantalizing array of homemade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and sumptuous antipasti. From classic spaghetti carbonara to decadent tiramisu, every dish at Osteria Elio Volpe is crafted with care and passion, using only the finest locally sourced ingredients.

Kinton Ramen

Craving a steaming bowl of comforting ramen? Look no further than Kinton Ramen, Vancouver’s newest destination for authentic Japanese noodles. With newly opened locations in both Robson and Marine Gateway, this bustling ramen joint is the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings for soul-warming comfort food.

Indulge in a bowl of rich and flavorful broth, loaded with tender slices of chashu pork, chewy noodles, in addition to a tantalizing array of toppings. From classic tonkotsu to spicy miso, Kinton Ramen offers a variety of delicious ramen options to suit every taste and preference.

Meo

Step back in time to the groovy era of the 1970s at Meo, Vancouver’s hippest retro-inspired bar. Located in Chinatown on E Hasting Street, this funky hotspot offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane with its vintage decor, classic cocktails, and laid-back vibe.

Sip on a perfectly mixed old-fashioned or a refreshing gin fizz as you groove to the sounds of disco and funk. Feeling peckish? Pair your cocktail with one of their savoury dishes like their green papaya salad. With its cozy atmosphere and friendly staff, Meo is the ideal spot to unwind after a long day or kick off a night of fun with friends.

Whether you’re craving exotic flavours from distant lands or looking to relive the glory days of decades past, Vancouver’s new restaurants have something for everyone. So why wait? Grab your partner (or friends for those living the single life) and try something new this summer.

You Might Also Like: