The Best Ramen Spots In Metro Vancouver To Warm You Up

Nothing beats a bowl of noods on a cold and dreary day in Vancouver. Luckily for us, there are plenty of must-try spots offering up some of the best ramen in the city and beyond.

Best Ramen In Metro Vancouver

Jinya Ramen Bar

You can’t have a ‘best of’ ramen list without including this joint. The ramen bar has a plethora of options to fulfill any ramen lover, including lobster, chicken wonton and spicy chicken varieties. They even have vegan ramen, so there really is something for everyone.

Check them out right in the heart of downtown Vancouver at 541 Robson Street.

Ramen Danbo

Late night eats anyone? Head over to this eatery for some comfort food in a cozy setting. They have all the ramen varieties you could ever dream of but are best known for their Chasu-men ramen. The bowl comes with six pieces of mouth-watering braised pork belly.

They have two locations in Vancouver, one at 1833 West 4th Avenue and the other at 1333 Robson Street. Both are open daily until 11 p.m.

The Ramen Butcher

This traditional ramen restaurant has it all, from classic ramen and black garlic ramen to spicy ramen and orange miso ramen. They also serve a wide variety of beer, so it’s a one stop shop for a good time when you need a little pick-me-up during the cold winter months.

Check them out at 223 East Georgia Street in Vancouver.

Yah Yah Ya Ramen

Check out this bustling joint to get your fill of hot or cold ramen. Try their spicy miso ramen for a spin on the traditional dish. Or you can order up their classic ramen with corn and butter (yes, please!).

Yah Yah Ya Ramen has locations in both downtown Vancouver and Richmond.

Marutama Ramen

A place so good it’s even had some famous clientele. Former Game of Thrones cast member Jason Momoa has been vocal about his love of this ramen spot (even going there for breakfast) and it’s really put the restaurant on the map.

They have locations in Vancouver (Robson, Bidwell, Main), Burnaby (5278 Kingsway),Richmond (2780 No. 3 Road), and Coquitlam (1190 Pinetree Way #108).

Akedo Showten Ramen + Gyoza

Try their original, meat lovers, cheese, veggie, Ajitama or Oyako varieties with your choice of toppings (egg, green onion, cheese, spicy paste, pork Cha-shu, etc).

Akedo Showten has locations in both Langley and New Westminster.

Kinton Ramen

The popular Toronto ramen joint is finally in Vancouver and it’s conveniently located at UBC. The menu features sous-vide chicken, pork, crispy karaage and vegetarian ramen bowls that are available in five different styles. They include: original, Shoyu, miso, spicy garlic and spicy jalapeno.

You can also fully customize your bowl by choosing the type of noodles you want and whatever toppings you want to add. You can find them at 6111 University Blvd #102 in Vancouver.

G-men Ramen

A notorious spot in Richmond, and definitely a local favourite. This restaurant is reminiscent of authentic dimly lit Tokyo back alley ramen joints. Diners describes the experience as resembling a true Japanese noodle bar, with quick service, great chicken karage and tonkotsu, and extra umame awesomeness with the miso tonkostu.

There are two locations in Richmond, one at 8391 Alexandra Rd #1160 and one in Steveston at 3711 Bayview St.

