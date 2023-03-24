15 Creative Date Night Ideas in Vancouver That Are Actually Fun

Skip the Netflix binge, and treat your partner to a fun night out on the town instead.

There’s lots to see and do in Metro Vancouver to get you off the couch and bring out your creative sides. From taking a pottery class together, to smashing things — there’s something every couple with love.

Date Night Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Create some unique pottery

Take a hint from the classic film Ghost: making pottery together is as romantic as it gets. What’s more you’ll get to take home a momentum that you both created. There are several places across Metro Vancouver that offers pottery classes. This include Hand Eye Ceramics, Claymates Ceramic Studio, Bella Ceramica and more.

Paint while sipping on wine

If you both enjoy painting (or just want to try something new), then check out one of the many painting and wine workshops happening around the city. Paint Nite regularly hosts painting nights at various locations across the region. And they’re typically held at places that can serve alcohol — which might just help bring out your inner Picasso.

Design a one of a kind personalized carpet

The crafty types can try their hand at tufting for a fun DIY date night. Tufting Vancouver on Laurel Street provides you with all the supplies you could possibly need to create your own masterpiece. You can create something super cool together that is absolutely one of a kind.

Dance together

Whether you’re the next Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey from Dirty Dancing or you’re just starting out — dancing is an awesome way to spend time together. Hold each other tight as you sway your hips and learn each other’s rhythm. Not only that but you’ll get to show off next time you’re on a dancefloor. Lessons in all types of dance is offered at Harbour Dance Centre, JC Dance Co. or Dominic Boyer Ballroom Dance.

Improve your cooking or baking skills

The couple that cooks together, stays together. Check out one of the many cooking or baking classes being offered at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver. They even offer wine classes, if that’s more your style.

Learn to give amazing massages

There is arguably nothing more relaxing then getting a massage at the end of a work day. So why not up your massage skills by taking a class together. The Vancouver School of Healing Arts offers a weekend workshop, where you’ll learn the basics of massage. By the end of the course, you’ll know how to give a complete 60-minute full body massage using general relaxation strokes, along with a sense of pressure.

Escape to a virtual world

Be transported into another world thanks to virtual reality technology. Evolve Virtual Reality in Vancouver has lots of virtual reality games to choose from, including a virtual reality escape room. You and your partner can team up or play side by side while experiencing something out of this world. This is also great for double dates and with friends as well.

Create your own pizza and cocktails

Elevate your next date night with a hands-on experience that you get to eat (and drink) after. Rocky Mountain Flatbread offers build your own pizza and cocktail making classes. The pizza class costs $40 per person plus tax and 20% gratuity, and the cocktail class is an additional $25 per person.

Bring out your inner child at an arcade

What’s more fun then reliving your youth and letting loose at an arcade. Not only that but you’ll get to experience some friendly competition and wager fun bets on who will have to pay for dinner. There are a few arcades in Vancouver, including the Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall. Their main area is called The Yard and features 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. Enjoy classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Destroy something together

Sometimes there is nothing more satisfying than breaking something. So why not experience that with a loved one. Let out that pent up anger, and then go to dinner in a much more light hearted mood. The Anger Room at Exit Canada in Richmond allows you to destroy objects to your heart’s content… together.

Go on a friendly kart race

There is nothing that gets your heart pumping like racing. Did you ever wonder who was the better driver? Well this is your chance. There are lots of places in Metro Vancouver that offer go kart racing, including Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford and Speeders in Richmond.

Make some sweet memories with chocolate

What is more sensual than chocolate? For the sweetest date night possible, look no further. Kasama Chocolate on Granville Island offers workshops where you can learn how chocolate is made straight from cacao beans, and then taste some of their award winning chocolate.

Relax with some yoga and goats

It's always nice to do something relaxing with your partner. So why not practice your downward dog (or goat) with some cuddly goats as well. Maan Farms in Abbotsford offers regular yoga classes with goats, making it both a relaxing and fun experience for couples.

Go to new heights with rock climbing

Couples who are looking to do something active and challenging together can take advantage of one of the many rock climbing gyms Metro Vancouver has to offer. This is a fun activity that can get the heart pumping A few options include the Hive Bouldering Gym in Vancouver and Clip ‘n Climb in Richmond.

Cuddle with something fuzzy and cute

For couples that are animal lovers, why not get some cuddle time in with some adorable bunnies or kitties while having a coffee date. You can bond over your love for these furry creatures while enjoying each other’s company. You can check out Catfe in Chinatown, Catoro Cafe on East Broadway or the Bunny Cafe in Vancouver.