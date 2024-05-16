This Local Company Might Have The Best Looking Paddle Boards in BC

Nestled in the heart of the Vancouver area lies a gem of craftsmanship and creativity: Sea Gods, a renowned paddle board manufacturer based in White Rock, BC. This local company makes premium inflatable stand up paddle boards with original artwork commissioned from independent artists and sells them online all over the world.

Not Your Average Paddle Board



These premium boards go beyond what you would expect of a typical paddle board. Each board is a canvas adorned with original artwork, meticulously crafted by talented local artists. From the the creator of the iconic Kits Angel wings, Pellvetica, to the mesmerizing neon noir style of Professor Luke McBaine, these boards are veritable masterpieces on water.

But the allure doesn’t stop at aesthetics. Sea Gods combines artistic flair with cutting-edge technology, utilizing the finest materials and construction techniques. The result? Paddle boards that not only captivate the eye but in deliver unparalleled performance and durability.

Their line of inflatable paddle boards also come with a range of accessories, including:



3-Piece carbon fiber shaft/nylon blade paddle

Wheelie Storage bag/backpack

Dual chamber triple stage manual inflation pump

US fin box with new Flexible Click Fin proprietary Kumano System. Fins Click in

11′ Sea Gods coil SUP leash

Maintenance Kit

Sea Gods – A Board for Every Journey



Whether you’re a novice seeking tranquility on calm waters or an adrenaline junkie craving the thrill of challenging waves, they have a board tailored to your needs. Designed to accommodate a diverse range of skill levels and preferences, these boards offer stability for beginners and agility for seasoned adventurers. Their versatility knows no bounds, making them the ideal companion for leisurely paddles along the coastline or epic crossings of the legendary Strait of Georgia. These boards are made for more than just lakes, and that is reflected in their name.

With accolades echoing across Reddit forums, Sea Gods’ commitment to customer satisfaction is second to none, ensuring every journey is met with unparalleled support and service. With the included wheelie hiking backpack, they are ultra lightweight for a hike up to Lindeman lake, or for wheeling through Vancouver International airport to take with you on your destination vacay. These boards are perfect for any adventure in the lower mainland and beyond.

Nurturing Nature, One Paddle Board at a Time



Beyond their artistic allure and exceptional performance, this local company stands as a beacon of environmental stewardship. Committed to preserving the pristine beauty of our oceans, they go above and beyond to minimize their ecological footprint. Sea Gods supports local nonprofits like Sea Smart and also uses eco-friendly packaging materials. Every aspect of their operation reflects a dedication to sustainability.

By opting for compostable, corn-based packaging and offering a lifetime warranty to prolong the lifespan of their boards, Sea Gods leads by example, proving that excellence and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. These boards belong on the water, not in the landfill after only one year of use like many of the budget brands.

In a world where mediocrity abounds, Sea Gods rise above the rest. They offer paddle boards that redefine the boundaries of artistry, performance, and sustainability. You may be seeking a vessel for leisurely exploration or even daring expeditions. Whatever it may be, you are invited to embark on a journey where every stroke is a brushstroke and every wave is a canvas. Join the ranks of discerning adventurers who choose Sea Gods and elevate your aquatic adventures to new heights. After all, with Sea Gods, the journey is as remarkable as the destination.

