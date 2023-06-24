5 Beautiful Lakes In BC With Bright Blue Sparkling Waters

You don’t have to travel somewhere tropical to be treated to bright blue sparkling waters and our province proves that.

Explore some of the most breathtaking lakes in BC that will make you feel like you’re on the other side of the world.

Sparkling Blue Lakes in BC

Calvert Island, Great Bear Rainforest

A pristine paradise awaits visitors at the magical Calvert Island, which is a part of the Great Bear Rainforest region. While it’s quite the trek to travel here, it’s well worth the trip. The seemingly tropical island has a variety of secluded bays, coves and lagoons just waiting to be explored. Plus, it’s even referred to as being the Caribbean of BC.

Location: Nestled on the southern edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, just north of Port Hardy

Johnson Lake, Barriere

Find serenity by going for a dip at this picturesque lake, which is known as being the clearest body of water in BC. Many people who visit this incredible locale compare the sparkling waters to what you would find in the Caribbean. So if you’re looking for an alternative, this spot will feel just like a tropical vacation, even though it’s right in your own backyard.

Location: Find it in the beautiful area of Barriere, just north of Kamloops

Mystic Beach, Juan De Fuca Provincial Park

Discover impossibly blue waters at this bucket list worthy spot on Vancouver Island. The incredible destination also features a stunning waterfall that cascades from the cliffs above that will take your breath away. And to make this spot even more awesome, it’s also home to a rope swing that overlooks the ocean.

Location: Find it at the end of a hike in the gorgeous area of Juan De Fuca Provincial Park

Yoho National Park, Field

This place is not only one of the most sought-after locations in BC, but quite possibly one of the most spectacular places on earth. It’s filled with so much natural beauty that you just won’t be able to find anywhere else. The serene Emerald Lake will dazzle visitors with its emerald-green waters and the picturesque Rockies as the ultimate backdrop.

Location: It’s in Field, which is just outside Lake Louise, near the BC-Alberta border

Tribune Bay, Hornby Island

Escape to Hornby Island, where you’ll find a plethora of beautiful sights to take in, including Tribune Bay. The vibrant waters and pristine sandy beaches will definitely sweep you off your feet. It’s a little bit of a trek, as visitors will have to take three ferries to get from the Lower Mainland to the magical little island. But once you arrive, you’ll quickly realize it was totally worth it.

Location: Take a ferry to Nanaimo, drive to Buckley Bay and take a ferry to Denman Island and then drive over to Gravelly Bay to take the final ferry to Hornby Island