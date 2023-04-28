3 Of BC’s Most Popular Parks Will Require Day Passes This Summer

Nature lovers will once again need a BC park pass to visit three of the province’s most scenic hiking destinations this summer.

Implemented by BC Parks, the pass system will soon be in effect during peak hours at Garibaldi Provincial Park, Golden Ears Provincial Park and Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

BC Park Pass – What you need to know

According to BC Parks, the free day-use pass program is designed to “maintain a balance between growing numbers of visitors and conserving the natural environment.”

The passes are available online and can be reserved at 7 a.m., two days prior to the planned visit. Visit their website to reserve a pass. Keep in mind passes cannot be transferred to another date, time, location or person.

People will also be able to cancel a pass if they don’t intend to use it.

Visitors exploring Golden Ears Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park (the Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus access points) require vehicle passes, while each person visiting Joffre Lakes Park requires an individual trail pass.

The free passes are required during peak hours and will be checked by Discover Parks ambassadors.

If you have a valid reservation for overnight camping, you do not need a day-use pass. Instead, carry your reservation with you at all times.

When they will be required

Joffre Lakes

Day-use passes are required May 6 to Oct. 9 for visitors to Joffre Lakes trailhead.

Garibaldi

Day-use passes are required June 14 to Oct. 9 for visitors to Diamond Head (Elfin Lakes) trailhead, Rubble Creek (Garibaldi Lake) trailhead and Cheakamus trailhead.

Golden Ears

Day-use passes are required June 14 to Sept. 4 for visitors to Alouette Lake boat launch parking, Alouette Lake South Beach day-use parking, Golden Creek trailhead parking and West Canyon parking.

