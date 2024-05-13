Get ready, Hello Kitty fans! The wait is finally over. Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe is finally set to open this week.
Sanrio is excited to announce the opening of its first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe in Canada, right on 1274 Robson Street in Vancouver, BC.
Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe Opening 2024
The cafe will be opening on Friday, May 17th.
For the grand opening, there will be festivities between 12 – 4 pm. Including a ribbon cutting, gifts for the first 50 customers and special appearance by Hello Kitty herself!
“We are extremely proud and excited to bring the Hello Kitty themed cafe to Canada. Vancouver is the perfect city to launch another world-famous brand. The city is cosmopolitan, friendly, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the city and our cafe. Vancouver is open for business,” says Ken Lam, CEO of Malnek Enterprise Ltd., Hello Kitty Cafe licensed agency of Canada.
What to expect
The two-story café offers a Vancouver-inspired setting adorned with vibrant Hello Kitty graphics, perfect for photo ops.
Guests can expect a variety of Hello Kitty-themed beverages, including coffee, iced teas, and milk teas, along with delectable sweets like cakes and ice cream.
Additionally, there will be exclusive Vancouver themed merchandise like mugs, t-shirts, caps, keychains, and tote bags will also be available.
Take a first look inside
Hello Kitty Cafe
Where: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver
When: Grand Opening, May 17th, 2024
Cafe Hours:
- Sunday-Thursday from 12 pm to 9 pm
- Friday-Saturday from12 pm to 10 pm