Mothers Day’s Market @Pipe Shop

🌸Celebrate Mother’s Day with Us!🌸

Join us for a heartwarming Mother’s Day event filled with creativity, local craftsmanship, and unforgettable moments. Our Crafters & Artists Local Shop is hosting a special occasion to help you find the perfect Mother’s Day gift for that special woman in your life.

With unique Local Vendors & Artists and Door Prizes will be posted on Our page EVERY 30 Minutes !!!

Date and Time:

🗓️ May 4th

⏰ 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Day Session)

⏰ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Evening Session)

What to Expect:

✨ Local Artisans and Crafters: Explore a curated collection of unique and handmade gifts crafted by talented local artisans and crafters. From beautifully hand-painted canvases to intricately designed jewelry, there’s something for every mom’s taste.

✨ Free Gift for the First 50 Moms: The first 50 mothers to visit us will receive a special free gift as a token of our appreciation for their love and dedication. Make sure to arrive early and secure a delightful surprise for your amazing mom!

✨ Shopping Extravaganza: Discover a wide array of Mother’s Day gifts, ranging from exquisite home décor to personalized keepsakes. Our local vendors offer a diverse selection to ensure you find the perfect expression of gratitude for your mom.

✨ Support Local Businesses: By attending our event, you not only find unique gifts but also support local vendors and artists. Your purchase contributes to the growth of our community’s creative minds.

✨ Exciting Prizes: Participate in our raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes. It’s an opportunity to add an extra touch to your Mother’s Day celebration with exclusive items from our local vendors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day in a meaningful way. Join us for a day of creativity, community, and heartfelt connections. Let’s make this Mother’s Day truly special together!

For more information:

For sponsorship Information, you can email us at: [email protected]

Call/ Text 604-781-0118

Vendors: Please apply here

Event Details

When: Saturday, May 4th from 11am – 4pm and 6-9pm

Where: Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way North Vancouver



Cost: Admission is by Donation & is going toward One heart Foundation Supporting Kids & Families in Cuba, we will also be accepting Donation of New or gently used kids clothing ages 0-12.