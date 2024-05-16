604 Now
Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe Just Opened and Here’s What’s On the Menu

vancouver hello kitty cafe

Photo: 604 Now

Vancouver has just opened Canada’s first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe, and it is as adorable as you’ve imagined.

This charming establishment is a dream come true for fans of the iconic feline, offering a whimsical blend of delectable treats and enchanting décor.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

The space is adorned in pastel pink hues, creating a whimsical and inviting atmosphere. Hello Kitty-shaped dining chairs and cozy nooks provide the perfect backdrop for capturing Instagram-worthy photos.

Along with their adorable pink decor, they have some amazing treats and cute swag to take home as well.

vancouver hello kitty cafe
Photo: 604 Now

What’s on the menu:

The menu features a variety of classic and creative options, all with a Hello Kitty touch.

There’s your classic caffeinated drinks, like fresh brewed coffee, frothy cappuccinos, and creamy lattes. As well as a wide selection of flavored iced teas and the ever-popular bubble tea.

vancouver hello kitty cafe
Photo: 604 Now

However, the drinks are only secondarily to the adorable treats being offered. They offer a variety of delicious cakes that looks almost too cute to eat, as well as strawberry and vanilla ice cream.

The star of the menu are definitely the strawberry vanilla swirl ice cream, served in a charming Hello Kitty waffle cone, and the gift box shaped cake. This delightful dessert is sure to please both the eyes and the taste buds, making it a must-try for visitors.

vancouver hello kitty cafe
Photo: 604 Now

Here’s a break down of the prices:

  • Coffees are $6 hot and $7 for iced
  • Iced milk teas range from $8-$9
  • Flavoured ice teas & other drinks ranges from $6-$9
  • Cakes ranges from $11-$14
  • Ice Cream ranges from $6-$12
vancouver hello kitty cafe menu
Photo: 604 Now

Fans of Hello Kitty can also bring a piece of the magic home with exclusive Hello Kitty-themed Vancouver merchandise. The café offers a variety of items, including hats, bags, stationery, and of course umbrellas.

The cafe is open Sunday-Thursday from 12-9 pm and Friday-Saturday from 12-10 pm at 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver.

vancouver hello kitty cafe
Photo: 604 Now

