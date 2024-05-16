Vancouver has just opened Canada’s first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe, and it is as adorable as you’ve imagined.

This charming establishment is a dream come true for fans of the iconic feline, offering a whimsical blend of delectable treats and enchanting décor.

RELATED: A Fairytale Themed Inn is Opening an Hour From Vancouver

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

The space is adorned in pastel pink hues, creating a whimsical and inviting atmosphere. Hello Kitty-shaped dining chairs and cozy nooks provide the perfect backdrop for capturing Instagram-worthy photos.

Along with their adorable pink decor, they have some amazing treats and cute swag to take home as well.

What’s on the menu:

The menu features a variety of classic and creative options, all with a Hello Kitty touch.

There’s your classic caffeinated drinks, like fresh brewed coffee, frothy cappuccinos, and creamy lattes. As well as a wide selection of flavored iced teas and the ever-popular bubble tea.

However, the drinks are only secondarily to the adorable treats being offered. They offer a variety of delicious cakes that looks almost too cute to eat, as well as strawberry and vanilla ice cream.

The star of the menu are definitely the strawberry vanilla swirl ice cream, served in a charming Hello Kitty waffle cone, and the gift box shaped cake. This delightful dessert is sure to please both the eyes and the taste buds, making it a must-try for visitors.

Here’s a break down of the prices:

Coffees are $6 hot and $7 for iced

Iced milk teas range from $8-$9

Flavoured ice teas & other drinks ranges from $6-$9

Cakes ranges from $11-$14

Ice Cream ranges from $6-$12

Fans of Hello Kitty can also bring a piece of the magic home with exclusive Hello Kitty-themed Vancouver merchandise. The café offers a variety of items, including hats, bags, stationery, and of course umbrellas.

The cafe is open Sunday-Thursday from 12-9 pm and Friday-Saturday from 12-10 pm at 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver.