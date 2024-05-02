BC Is Home To An Abandoned Mine Known As One Of The Most Dangerous Caves In Canada

A mysterious hole nestled in the hillside of Blue Grouse Mountain is actually an abandoned gold mine — and it’s known as being one of the most dangerous cave systems in Canada.

Blue Hawk Mine can be found on the east slope of the mountain near Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

RELATED: This Island In BC Has The Highest Number of Caves In North America

The Westbank Museum says the area has a history of extensive exploration since the 1930s. Unfortunately, the mind only produced one ore for about a year before becoming abandoned.

While it’s common for abandoned mines to be restructured for tourism purposes, that is not the case for Blue Hawk Mine as it was simply left as it was when production stopped decades ago.

In recent years, it’s become a popular tourist attraction — although, the cave is completely dark and it’s not advised to go inside.

The total horizontal length of the mine is estimated to be roughly 90 metres. It is an unregulated cave system, making it an extremely dangerous spot to explore with risks of cave-ins to cold-water sinkholes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy Spencer (@chefsantino75)

The site stands as a ghostly relic, with rusting equipment and overgrown pathways hinting at its storied past. It offers a unique glimpse into BC’s industrial heritage and serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of mining on the landscape.

Blue Hawk Mine

Location: On the east slope of Blue Grouse Mountain near Okanagan Lake in Kelowna