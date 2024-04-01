604 Now

Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

surrey cloverdale rodeo

The much-anticipated Cloverdale Rodeo is set to return this Spring, bringing with it the thrill of horsemanship, the roar of the crowd, and the spirit of the Wild West.

Scheduled for May 17 to May 20, this iconic event promises to deliver excitement and entertainment for attendees of all ages.

Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair 2024

The Cloverdale Rodeo has been a beloved tradition since its inception in 1945, showcasing the skills of talented cowboys and cowgirls from around the world.

This year’s 4 day event is expected to be bigger and better than ever. Featuring five professional rodeo showcases, an indigenous village, live musical acts, over 40 food trucks, more than 30 thrilling carnival rides, family-friendly festivities, and a whole lot of excitement.

Visitors can also explore the Heritage Museum, which provides a glimpse into the rich history of the Cloverdale Rodeo and its significance to the local community.

Event Information

Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Date / Hours of the Carnival: 

  • Friday, May 17: 4pm-11pm (no entry after 10pm)
  • Saturday, May 18: 10am – 11pm (no entry after 10:00pm)
  • Sunday, May 19: 10am – 11pm (no entry after 10:00pm)
  • Monday, May 20: 10am – 6pm (no entry after 5pm)

Ticket Pricing

  • Admission Only: Early Bird day passes starts at $10
  • Rodeo: Early Bird day passes starts at $20
  • Ride Passes: Early Bird day passes starts at $40
  • Longhorn Saloon: Early Bird day passes starts at $20

Location

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

17607-17905 62 Ave
Surrey, BC V3S 1V3 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    May 17

  • End Date

    May 20

  • Tickets

    $10 – $50

More Info