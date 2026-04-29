A year after a series of major storms caused extensive damage to a beloved coastal trail on Vancouver Island, the Ministry of Environment and Parks have announced that it will be reopening in time for the sunny seasons. To all of you who have been waiting to get your hike on, you’ll be able to very soon!

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Juan de Fuca Marine Trail to Reopen

This summer, the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is expected to fully reopen for hiking and backcountry camping. According to a news release from the Ministry of Environment and Parks, crews are continuing to make “significant progress repairing damaged infrastructure.”

The Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is located in Juan de Fuca Park on the west coast of southern Vancouver Island. The park offers a wide range of beautiful views, as well as sights of marine wildlife and walks along coastal trails.

The trail itself follows 47km of remote coastline along the the western shoreline. It is rugged, and is best used by experienced backcountry hikers. Still, there are some easy-to-moderate sections suitable for day-hiking.

Trail Repairs

“In late 2024 and 2025, a series of fall and winter storms caused extensive damage to the 47-kilometre trail, which spans part of Vancouver Island’s southwest coast from China Beach to Botanical Beach,” said the news release. “The trail is in the territory of the Pacheedaht First Nation. The storms washed out sections of trail, toppled trees and created unstable slopes, making areas impassable and unsafe for hikers. Several bridges, boardwalks, shelters and other infrastructure were damaged.”

Repairs have since been completed in phases. Major infrastructure was prioritized first to “restore hiking along the full length of the trail.”

There is no confirmed opening date as of yet. Although, the release notes that it will be announced sometime in mid-May when major bridge repairs are nearing completion. This will allow people to have ample time to begin planning their trips to experience the trail.