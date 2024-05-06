The Museum of Surrey have just debuted their latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” a traveling showcase from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

The exhibit’s official opening celebration will take place on June 6 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm with free pizza, free ice cream and dance battles. (Please RSVP to: [email protected] if you plan to attend )

Exploring the Creative Spirit

At the heart of the “Teens: Creative Minds” exhibition are interactive modules designed to directly engage teenagers in the creative process. From brainstorming to prototyping, visitors are invited to step into the shoes of young inventors and innovators, experiencing firsthand the thrill of bringing ideas to life. The exhibit aims to inspire and empower, encouraging young minds to explore their creative potential and consider the impact of their ideas on the world around them.

Showcasing Innovation from Surrey

One of the exhibition’s highlights is its spotlight on five young innovators from Surrey. These local trailblazers exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit thriving within the community, demonstrating that age is no barrier to making a difference. Through their stories and achievements, visitors will gain insight into the diverse talents and passions driving innovation in Surrey and beyond, and potentially even light a fire within those who attend the exhibition.

Museum Manager Lynn Saffery expresses excitement about the exhibition’s potential to inspire, stating, “This exhibition shows how people from all walks of life can be creative when they explore and are curious. We are excited to host an exhibit that is inspiring, demonstrating how every one of us has the potential to make a difference in the world.”

Honouring Resilience and Pride

In addition to celebrating young innovators, the Museum of Surrey is honored to host the “Witness Blanket” exhibition in its Indigenous Hall. This powerful art installation, a reproduction by master carver Carey Newman, is circulated by The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

Inspired by a woven blanket, the cedar-framed artwork comprises hundreds of items collected from residential school survivors, churches, governments, and other cultural sites across Canada. Each item bears witness to stories of loss, strength, resilience, and pride, serving as a poignant reminder of the impact of Canada’s colonial history.

Visitors can explore the “Witness Blanket” exhibition from May 9 to July 21, delving into its profound symbolism and reflecting on the narratives it represents.

A Hub of Innovation and Creativity

The Museum of Surrey serves as a welcoming community hub, reflecting the innovative and creative essence of Surrey. More than just a staging room for artifacts, it serves as a platform for connection, storytelling, and cultural exchange.

Through engaging events, interactive exhibits, programs, textiles, and both local and international exhibitions, the museum strives to foster a sense of belonging and shared heritage among visitors of all ages.

—

With “Teens: Creative Minds,” the Museum of Surrey continues its tradition of offering enriching experiences that resonate with visitors of all ages. Through interactive exhibits and engaging storytelling, this showcase invites audiences to embrace their creativity, celebrate innovation, and explore the profound connections between past, present, and future.

For more upcoming Events, check our new Events Calendar