Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café
On May 1, Guildford Town Centre will launch Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.
Located in Centre Court of the premiere shopping destination, Surfside at the Centre has all the buzz of a beachside boardwalk. Its coastal vibes invite guests to relax under the shade of palm trees with surfboards and waves on the horizon and a latte in hand.
Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.
The Guildford Town Centre x Palm Café pop-up runs May 1 – June 9, 2024, during shopping centre hours. For more information, visit https://www.guildfordtowncentre.com/events/surfside/.