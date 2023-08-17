TechPong 2023
Charitable Impact presents the highly anticipated return of TechPong, where Vancouver’s tech and business communities unite for an epic ping pong tournament in the name of raising funds for charity.
TechPong offers a unique opportunity to engage, connect, and make a meaningful impact while having a total blast.
Join us for an Alice in Wonderland-themed bash at Vancouver’s Science World.
Competing teams will battle it out while guests sip on cocktails and enjoy an evening of games, treats, and a sprinkle of mischief. Grab your paddles, channel your inner Mad-Hatter, and prepare to party our way toward a brighter future.
The event will be taking place on Thursday, October 19 from 7pm – 10:30 pm.
Tickets are from $30-$40 and you can register online here.