As October unfolds, the beautiful changing of colors and the arrival of fall festivities come to life in and around Vancouver.

From cranberry and apple festivals to haunting Halloween events, this month offers a rich variety of experiences for people in and around Vancouver to enjoy and engage with.

Things To Do In Vancouver This October

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 (Sept 16 – Oct 8)

Parallel 49 Brewery in East Vancouver is back with its popular Oktoberfest celebration this autumn.

From September 16 to October 8, the brewery’s spacious 120-seat beer garden has been turned into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten, featuring delicious German snacks, live entertainment, and more.

When & Where: September 16 – October 8 at Parallel 49 Brewery,1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Admission is Free

Vancouver Film Festival (Sept 28-Oct 8)

VIFF 2023 promises a captivating cinematic journey with its curated selection of groundbreaking films from around the world. Immerse yourself in the art of storytelling at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

When & Where: Various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Brick Burger (Sept 30 – Oct 1)

If you love unique and immersive dining experiences, you’ll want to save the date for Brick Burger.

The limited-time-only experience will pop-up in Vancouver from September 30th – October 1st. Guests are invited to indulge in the ultimate burger adventure at our immersive and whimsical pop-up location on East Georgia Street.

When & Where: Sept 30-Oct1 at Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $47

The Clayton Market (Oct 1) FREE

Clayton Market in Surrey is gearing up for an exciting autumn event where attendees can showcase their baking prowess in a thrilling pie baking contest. In addition to the contest, visitors can enjoy a day of fall-themed games and explore a bountiful selection of seasonal produce from our local vendors.

When & Where: October 1st from 10am-3pm at 7155 187A Street, Surrey

Cost: Free admission

Monster Jam (Oct 6-8)

What’s more exciting than watching monster trucks fly through the air, spinning and crushing cars?

The event features a variety of competitions, and fans will be treated to the sight of some of the biggest and most impressive monster trucks in the world.

When & Where: October -8 at Pacific Coliseum, 100N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$100

Free Night at the Art Gallery (Oct 6) FREE

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: October 6 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Giant Pumpkin weighing at Krause Farm (Oct 7) FREE

On Saturday, October 7, Giant Pumpkin Growers from British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest will gather for the prestigious BC’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Event.

Hosted at Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery in Langley, this event proudly stands as the ONLY recognized giant pumpkin weigh-off event in Western Canada. The popular event usually draws many contestants and spectators to view the colossal gourds and other giant fruits and vegetables before an enthusiastic audience of spectators, fellow growers, and media personnel.

When & Where: October 7th from 10am-3pm at Krause Berry Farms

Cost: Free admission

Witchilano SUP Paddle (Oct 7) FREE

Vancouver’s third Annual Witchilano SUP Paddle is happening this month at Kitsilano Beach. The event encourages paddlers to come dressed in witch attire and mainly in black to create a spooky atmosphere.

While all paddle levels are welcome, this event is not suitable for first-time paddlers. Please note that all participants should have their personal flotation device and SUP leash.

When & Where: October 7 at 11am starting from Kitsilano Beach

Cost: Free Admission, donation welcomed

Langley Cranberry Festival (Oct 7) FREE

Nothing says fall quite like the red touch of cranberries – the 28th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns this October to formally announce the arrival of fall.

Visitors can browse through the wares of 100+ vendors in the market, who will have many cranberry themed items to choose from, including baked goods, wines, and art.

When & Where: October 7 from 10am-4pm at Downtown Langley

Cost: Free admission

Brewhalla (Oct 7 & 28)

Brewhalla is set to happen twice in October, on October 7th in Chilliwack and on October 28th at Surrey’s Cloverdale Agriplex.

Both events promise an unforgettable experience for visitors. Attendees can look forward to live entertainment featuring live music, a diverse lineup of 30+ breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, as well as non-alcoholic options, and a delectable array of offerings from a tempting food truck lineup.

When & Where: October 7th from 12-6pm at Watson Glen Park, Chilliwack & October 28 at the Cloverdale Agriplex, Surrey

Cost: $50+

Harvest Days at VanDusen (Oct 7-29)

VanDusen Botanical Garden is presenting Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration of the gorgeous fall season and autumn’s bounty.

Their beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the fall with fun photo areas, entertainment, tasty treats and more.

When & Where: Every Saturdays and Sundays in October from October 7-29, as well as October 9 & 20. VanDusen Botanical Gardens, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Cost: Adult admission is $13.78

Toronto Raptors Game (Oct 8)

The Toronto Raptors are returning to the West Coast to open the preseason with an October 8 game against the Sacramento Kings. Vancourites are excited for the event, and tickets to the game are selling out fast.

When & Where: October 8 starting at 5 pm at Rogers Arena in Vancouver

Cost: From $150

Richmond Night Market Ends (Oct 9)

The Richmond Night Market is ending on October 9 this year, with a Summer Wonderland theme.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: Until October 9th at Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: Entry is $8

Adam Sandler’s I Missed You Tour (Oct 12)

Get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment as the legendary Adam Sandler brings his brand-new tour to Vancouver.

Kicking off at Rogers Arena on October 12th, this tour promises to be a hilarious journey through Sandler’s iconic comedy.

When & Where: October 12th from 7:30-9:30 pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $49.50

American Crown Circus – Circo Osorio (Oct 12-16 & 19-30)

The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where:

Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Flashlight Mysteries: The Spirit Ensnared (Oct 14) FRFEE

Get ready for a fun filled evening while challenging this FREE escape room-inspired event at Deas Island Regional Park in Delta.

Flashlight Mysteries: The Spirit Ensnared challenges visitors to solve puzzles and restore the island before it is too late. The adventure is designed for ages 13 and up, making it a perfect outing for students and their families.

When & Where: October 14 from 6:30-9:30 pm at Deas Island Regional Park in Delta

Cost: Free

UBC Apple Festival (Oct 14-15)

The UBC Apple Festival, now in its 32nd year, is a delightful celebration of one of BC’s most beloved fruits. From learning about the remarkable diversity of apples to savoring rare and unusual varieties, the festival offers a fantastic opportunity for guests to deepen their appreciation and knowledge of this delicious fruit.

When & Where: October 14-15 from 11am – 4pm at the UBC Botanical Garden, Vancouver

Cost: From $8

Solar Eclipse (Oct 14) FREE

Mark your calendars for October 14th when a solar eclipse will produce a captivating “ring of fire” effect.

This phenomenon will be observable in select parts of Canada, including Vancouver, where approximately 82% of the sun’s surface will be obscured by the moon. Starting around 8:00 am PST, the moon will gradually cover a portion of the sun, creating a ring-like appearance, with the peak expected at 9:20 am.

When & Where: October 14th from 8 pm in the sky

Cost: Free to look up

Guns N Roses (Oct 16)

American hard rock band Guns N Roses are coming to Vancouver this October. These rock legends have been around since the 80s and have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year.

When & Where: Oct. 16 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour (Oct 16)

Hip hop fans in Vancouver will get to witness the once-in-a-lifetime joint performance of two of the biggest names in hip-hop history. Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headline NY State of Mind Tour to Vancouver this Fall.

When & Where: Oct. 16 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Pink (Oct 20, 21)

If you’re a rock star and got your rock moves, check out Pink in Vancouver. The pop superstar is set to perform at Rogers Arena for two nights.

When & Where: Oct. 20 and 21 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Wizards Den (Oct 21-Dec 17)

Wizards Den is making its return in October, offering a unique blend of theater and escape room experiences combined with delightful cocktails.

Prepare for an extraordinary event featuring exceptional actors, challenging riddles, enchanting cocktails, and a touch of magic! Whether you’re a seasoned wizard or a first-time visitor to The Den, be ready for the unexpected as our talented cast immerses you in a fantastical world of magic, science, and mixology.

When & Where: October 21-December 17 at Secret Location, Vancouver

Cost: $46-$56

Hozier (Oct 22)

The “Take Me To Church” singer announced his first North American tour since 2019 with stops in Toronto and Quebec in September before the Vancouver.

When & Where: Oct 22 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA (Oct 21-Dec 31)

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

DTES Heart of the City Festival (Oct 26-Nov 5)

The 20th Annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival promises an immersive experience with over 100 diverse events that will unfold across 40 local venues.

Spanning twelve days, the festival will offer a rich tapestry of live and online activities, encompassing music, stories, poetry, theatre, ceremony, films, dance, readings, forums, workshops, discussions, gallery exhibits, art talks, history walks, and a multitude of other cultural expressions to captivate attendees.

When & Where: October 26 – November 5 at various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Halloween Events

From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to spooky haunted houses or fright nights – here are the top things to do and see in Metro Vancouver this fall.

You can check out our full guide of 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

Here is at a glance the list of attractions and their dates:

Other Events to Look out for

Hello Kitty Cafe Opening

Exciting news for Hello Kitty fans. The first Hello Kitty Cafe in Canada is coming to Vancouver this summer, adding a touch of adorable pink-filled magic to the city.

Prepare your taste buds for a delightful experience with freshly baked treats such as cookies, cakes, and donuts, all infused with the cute and lovable Hello Kitty theme. But that’s not all – the cafe will also showcase an exclusive collection of Hello Kitty merchandise for visitors to explore.

When & Where: TBA at 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Corn Mazes

Prepare to be amazed! End of summer is the perfect time to check out a corn maze.

The crisp autumn air and the changing colours of fall adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. So why not immerse yourself in a picturesque backdrop as you navigate through the twists and turns of the maze. Plus, the moderate temperatures make it a comfortable and enjoyable outdoor activity for families and friends to experience together.

Fall Hikes

This summer has been a hot one, so you may not have been able to enjoy a nice hike as much as you wanted to. No worries though, September in Vancouver is the perfect time to go explore the great outdoors.

So why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you can will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.

Farmer & Flea Markets Ending

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Metro Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts. Most markets closes in October for the year, so be sure to check them out when you have a chance.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Various days of the week throughout Metro Vancouver.

Entry: Cost varies, although most are free

Vancouver Canucks Season

One of our favourite things about Fall is the start of another Canucks season. They will be having their home exhibition game on September 30, against the Edmonton Oiler. Be sure to grab your tickets early!

Vancouver Giants Season

Get ready for an action-packed September in Vancouver as the Giants’ highly anticipated season kicks off. Hockey enthusiasts can gear up to support their favorite team and witness thrilling matchups as the Vancouver Giants take to the ice once again. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the excitement as the new season unfolds!