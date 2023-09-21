The spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by joining the festivities at Central Park’s newest signature event, Central Spark!

This family-friendly Halloween extravaganza promises an evening filled with fun and excitement for all.

Central Spark is set to ignite the Halloween spirit on Friday, October 27 starting at 6:30 pm.

Attendees can look forward to a thrilling outdoor maze that will send shivers down their spines, captivating live entertainment that will keep them on their toes, and engaging carnival games that promise loads of laughter and competition.

For those with a creative side, there will be art activities to unleash your inner artist, and a photo booth to capture those unforgettable moments.

The event end off with a dazzling fireworks finale in Central Park at 8:15 pm, with everything wrapping up around 8:30 pm.

What’s an event without delicious food options? Central Spark has you covered with a variety of food trucks offering mouthwatering delights.

Here are the participating vendors:

Cravings Kettle Corn

Tornado Potato

Gordo’s Concession

Juicy Green Express

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Yo Bones BBQ

Reel Mac & Cheese

Green Coast Coffee

JJ’s Hot Cobs

And don’t forget to embrace the Halloween spirit by donning your most creative costumes! Costumes are encouraged, and there might even be some surprises in store for those who go all out with their spooky or imaginative attire.

The festivities will be taking place along Patterson Avenue (Kingsway to Central Boulevard) and Central Park (corner of Kingsway and Patterson Ave).

