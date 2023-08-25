7 BC Destinations That Are The Perfect End Of Summer Adventure

With only a few weeks left to go until the fall, it’s time to start planning those last minute summer adventures.

Soak up the sun at one of these scenic BC destinations that are the perfect place to cap off a fun-filled summer.

RELATED: 5 BC Getaways With Incredible White Sand Beaches

End of Summer BC Destinations

Emerald Lake, Yoho National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Dixit | Blogger (@shrutiandstyle)

Be sure to check this picturesque spot off your bucket list before summer comes to an end. The emerald-green waters of Emerald Lake make for an idyllic backdrop for any picture. The gem is the largest of 61 lakes and ponds that can be found in Yoho National Park. It’s an 8.5 hour drive from Vancouver but totally worth it.

Location: Find it in Yoho National Park, in Field

Brandywine Falls, Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBC (@emiliebruncormier)

Discover this popular spot enroute to Whistler to take in the spectacular 70 metre falls and surrounding mountains. You can go on a quick trail walk to reach the upper falls or hike down to enjoy the view from down below. Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Location: Adjacent to BC Highway 99 between Garibaldi and Whistler

Porteau Cove, Howe Sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel (@joelschat)

If you’re traveling along the scenic Sea to Sky Highway, you definitely have to make a pit stop here. It’s one of the most breathtaking parks in the province whether you visit during the day or at night. But if you choose the latter you’ll be rewarded with some amazing stargazing opportunities, which is the best way to spend a warm summer night.

Location: Eastern shore of Howe Sound

Johnson Lake, Barriere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polina Voiler (@polinavoiler)

This pristine lake is better known as being the clearest body of water in BC. The crystal clear waters are similar to what you would find in the Caribbean. Therefore, it will feel like a tropical vacation even though it’s in your own backyard. It’s an absolute must during the summer months, so don’t miss out.

Location: Find it in Barriere, which is just north of Kamloops

Sandstone Caves, Galiano Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R N E T . X A V I E R | AX Collective (@arnetx)

Take a memorable stroll through these enchanting sandstone caves before summer comes to a close. It’s one of the most heavily photographed locations on Galiano Island and it’s easy to see why. The unique formations are a true testament to the beauty of Mother Nature.

Location: Along the shoreline at Retreat Cove on Galiano Island

Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley & Jesse | YVR Mom + Dad (@jasindayen)

At just 1.5 hours away from Vancouver, you really have no excuse not to visit Harrison Hot Springs this summer. With charming shops and bustling eateries, the main strip is the epitome of summer vacation. Plus, it’s home to a giant inflatable water park that is floating on Harrison Lake.

Location: Southern end of Harrison Lake in the Fraser Valley

Cox Bay, Tofino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tofino | Cox Bay Beach Resort (@coxbaytofino)

With its tropical vibes and big waves, it’s no wonder this place is such a hot spot for surfers. It’s also known simply as “Surf Beach” for that exact reason. The 1.5 km beach features beautiful views that prove why the west coast truly is the best coast. It’s also one of Tofino’s most beloved beaches, whether you want to surf, SUP or just go for a scenic stroll.

Location: Find it off the west coast of Vancouver Island in the quaint community of Tofino