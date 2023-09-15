Looking for a charming autumn family outing? Look no further than the colourful pumpkin patch and exciting mini corn maze at Gabriel Farms this fall.

Fall Festivities at Gabriel Farms 2023

Fall is approaching, and as the leaves begin to fall and the air begins to cool, many of us look forward to fun fall outings with our families.

Gabriel Farms, home of the Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch in South Surrey is the perfect place for an afternoon autumn activity at an affordable price.

They have pumpkin patches, mini corn mazes and many other attractions to explore for a day of fun.

Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch is the highlight of the farm. Visitors can find a wide variety of amazing pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours.

Explore the 2- acre field and take home your favorite pumpkin of the bunch, just in time for jack-o-lantern and pie season.

Mini Corn Maze

Even though the corn maze is small, there is still much fun to be had within, as it is a perfect maze for young kids to enjoy.

Not only that, but the maze comes with an excellent reward, as it leads directly to the pumpkin patch!

Other Attractions

Families can also enjoy several other activities at the farm, whether it’s taking a pleasant wagon ride, or a delightful trip to the Farm Animal Interaction Areas.

There is also a children play area with Tonka trucks, a fire engine and a fishing boat.

All in all, Gabriel Farms is a wonderful place for family and friends to ring in the fall season with each other.

Event Details

The Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch is in South Surrey. Opening weekend for the patch is September 23 and 24. Weekday dates start on October 3 and run to the 27.

Hours are:

October Weekends 10 am to 5 pm

October Weekdays from 2 pm to 5 pm

The farm is open on Thanksgiving Monday and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Oct 2) as well.

Ticket prices are:

$10 on Weekends, age 2 and under free

$7.50 on Weekdays, age 2 and under free

Admission includes access to all attractions, including the pumpkin patch and mini corn maze.

All ticket sales are at the venue. Pumpkins prices vary depending on type and size and are not included in the price of admission.