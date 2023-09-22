As the vibrant hues of summer give way to the warm, earthy tones of autumn, there’s no better way to embrace the changing seasons than by venturing over to the Laity Pumpkin Patch and Corn Mazes.

With its sprawling fields of pumpkins, intricate corn mazes, and a myriad of family-friendly activities, the Maple Ridge farm offers a quintessential fall experience.

Laity Pumpkin Patch and Corn Mazes – North

The Laity Pumpkin Patch has two separate corn mazes at locations across the street from each other.

The 1-acre north corn maze is ideal for children 6 and under, and their young at heart parents!

Families can then stroll over to the pumpkin patch, obstacle course, gold panning and hay wagon rides.

Laity Pumpkin Patch and Corn Mazes – South

The South Location is recommended for both older kids and adults. Especially since the larger, 2-acre corn maze poses more of a challenge! There is also the Race Maze, a smaller maze where family members can race for bragging rights.

Other exciting attractions include:

Pumpkin Cannon

Pumpkin Town

Glow in the dark Pumpkin Garden

Cuddly farm animals

Games Area

Right Turn Only Maze

U-Pick Pumpkin

Event Details

The North Location is at 21145 128th Avenue, and the South Location is at 12725 Laity Street, both in Maple Ridge.

The North farm is open daily September 30 – October 31 at various times, and the South is open daily September 29 – October 30 at various times.

Admission is $10.00 on weekdays and $13.00 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free. Note that paying online will give priority access to the parking lot.