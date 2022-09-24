5 Fall Hikes Near Vancouver That Will Take You Through A Colourful Wonderland

Soak up the best of the season by taking a scenic stroll through one of these trails that are even more magical during the fall months.

These hikes near Vancouver are the perfect place to go leaf peeping as the trees turn to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows.

RELATED: Lesser-Known Hikes To Embrace Fall In British Columbia

Best Fall Hikes Near Vancouver For Foliage

Burnaby Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig McCulloch (@craiginvancouver)

This beloved Burnaby park is even more beautiful during the fall season. It overlooks the upper arms of the Burrard Inlet and has lots of picturesque sights to see along the way, including some of the best fall foliage you’ll find in the area.

Location: 100 Centennial Way, Burnaby

Deer Lake Park



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikki Leung (@vikkiwkl)

Immerse yourself in all the beautiful fall colours at the popular Deer Lake Park in Burnaby. It’s home to a plethora of walking trails accessible year-round. But fall is definitely the best time to go, when it transforms into a picturesque wonderland with bright autumn leaves reflected in the serene lake.

Location: 5435 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

Lindeman Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaux Cohen (@margaux.cohen)

This Fraser Valley gem is a must during the crisp and cool autumn months. The intermediate 3.4 km hike takes about two hours to complete, with an elevation gain of 300 meters. The lake is beautiful anytime of the year but it’s even more picturesque when the leaves start changing colours.

Location: Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, Chilliwack

Maplewood Flats Conservation Area

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tequila the Dog (@tequilas_ears)

Discover all this 126 hectare conservation area in North Vancouver has to offer during the fall season. Breathe in that crisp autumn air and enjoy the foliage on an easy 2.5 km hike that takes about 45 minutes to complete, with minimal elevation gain.

Location: 2649 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver

Elk Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Istace (@stasher_bc)

Discover all the beauty the Fraser Valley has to offer by heading on this intermediate 7 km hike. With sweeping views of the region, hikers can take in plenty of fall foliage as they make their way to the top. The trail takes about four hours to complete, with an elevation gain of 800 meters.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.