9 Essential Fall Hikes Near Vancouver Even Your Lazy Friends Will Love

Embrace the chill in the air by going on an easy hike near Vancouver this fall season.

There are a plethora of scenic trails across the region that even your laziest friends will love. Plus, they also tend to be a lot quieter and less crowded than during the peak summer months.

Easy Hikes Near Vancouver This Fall

Maplewood Flats Conservation Area

This 126-hectare conservation area on the North Shore in a must for nature lovers. Go for a scenic 2.5 km stroll, which takes about 45 minutes to complete. The trail is open year-round, but it’s even more magical during the vibrant autumn months.

Location: 2649 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver

Whyte Lake

Discover this beautiful lake in West Vancouver. The hike is about 5 km long and takes about two hours to complete round-trip. But you’ll likely want to spend as much time here as possible, as it’s incredibly photogenic and peaceful.

Location: Just off Westport Road, West Vancouver

Rice Lake

Find this calm and quiet lake right on the edge of the lush Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver. It’s a super short and easy 3 km loop around the lake that takes about an hour or so. It’s the perfect place to go for a leisurely stroll with family or your four-legged BFF.

Location: Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve, North Vancouver

Lynn Loop

This popular trail in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is a must for anyone looking for an easy hike during the fall months. The loop is a 5.1 km trek that will take about an hour and a half to complete. It’s also an idyllic spot for bird watching or just soaking up the beauty of nature.

Location: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver

Goldie Lake Loop

Find this serene forest setting on top of Mount Seymour. The trails to Goldie Lake offer a great hike that is perfect for families. The 3 km loop takes about an hour and a half to complete with an elevation gain of about 100 meters.

Location: Mount Seymour, North Vancouver

Pacific Spirit Regional Park

Practice the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at this beloved park located near UBC. It has up to 10 kms of trails to explore, with towering trees nestled throughout. Bring along your pup and spend some much-needed quality time with nature.

Location: 5495 Chancellor Blvd, Vancouver

Burnaby Mountain

Head to this scenic destination in Burnaby, that offers sweeping views of the region. The lush park overlooks the upper arms of Burrard Inlet, giving visitors a bird’s-eye-view of the area. It’s a popular spot for a picnic or to host special events.

Location: 100 Centennial Way, Burnaby

Lower Gold Creek Falls Trail

Enjoy a crisp fall day at the beautiful Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge. It’s home to the stunning Lower Gold Creek Falls Trail which is a super simple 5.5 km route with minimal elevation gain.

Location: Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge

Buntzen Lake

Escape to this breathtaking lake in Anmore, which is near Port Moody. The 10 km hiking trail loops around Buntzen Lake and passes through the lush forest, with several viewpoints to discover along the way.

Location: 5000 Sunnyside Road, Anmore