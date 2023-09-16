Lesser-Known Hikes To Embrace Fall In British Columbia

Breathe in that crisp Autumn air and hit the trails. Just because the weather is a bit cooler, doesn’t mean the hiking days are over. These scenic lesser-known hikes will take your breath away.

All of these picturesque places are suitable for hiking or a leisurely trail walk in the Fall months.

Lesser-Known Fall Hikes



Mount Gardner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta (@mtuski)

Take on this intermediate hike on Bowen Island. The 17-KM roundtrip trek takes about seven hours to complete. Take in the stunning views of Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, West Vancouver and the Burrard Inlet.

Downes Bowl Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisa Aisenstat (@eaisenstat)

Find this gem in the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford nestled in Clearbrook Park. It features a large marsh with lots of wooden boardwalks, bridges and streams. The easy 3-KM trail takes about one-hour to complete.

Mount Daniel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Rinckenberger (@scottrinck)

Take off to the Sunshine Coast for an 2.5-hour intermediate 5-KM hike. There’s an elevation gain of 360-meters but once you reach the top—you’ll be rewarded with gorgeous views of the Pender Harbour region.

Cliff Gilker Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Malz (@jess_malz)



An easy trail nestled in the quaint Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast. The lush trail passes by several cascading waterfalls on a 2-KM hike that takes only an hour to complete. The hike has a lot to offer, with bridges, creeks and peaceful surroundings.

Woodland Walk Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior & Leia (@thegreatgoldsky.and.thepittie)

Find this spot in the mountains above Coquitlam. The easy trail has 8-KMs worth of trails to explore, with an elevation gain of 180-meters. It takes you through Pinecone Burke Provincial Park and to the incredible Sawblade Falls.

Vedder River Rotary Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellartz Jewerly that Gives💫 (@swellartz)



When Fall is in full swing, you’ll be surrounded by stunning foliage. Follow the Vedder River on this trail, a popular walking or jogging spot. With 16-KMs of trails to explore and minimal elevation gain, it’s the perfect place to go for a stroll.

Chapman Falls (Temporarily closed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Coyle Photography (@mitchell5499)

This incredible multi-tiered waterfall can be found just south of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast. The easy trail is 4-KMs and takes only about an hour and a half to complete round-trip. With very little elevation gain, it’s a nice leisurely hike to take on in the Fall.

Crater Rim Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miss shell (@shell_pma)



Discover this trail in the Whistler Interpretive Forest that loops around Loggers Lake, which is situated in an extinct volcano. The intermediate 4.5-KM trek takes about two hours to complete round-trip with an elevation gain of 230-meters.

For more things to do this Fall, check out this luxury glamping accommodation or this rustic lodge that would make for the perfect Autumn getaway.