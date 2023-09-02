The 8 Most Beautiful Fall Destinations To Visit In Metro Vancouver

Fall is officially here and it’s the season of soaking up the crisp cool air and going leaf peeping with a pumpkin spice latte in hand.

And what better way to do that then by visiting one of these beautiful destinations in Metro Vancouver that have some of the best fall foliage.

Stanley Park, Vancouver

It may be an obvious choice but it’s easily one of the best spots in the city to go for a leisurely stroll while enjoying all the vibrant colours the autumn season has to offer.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

This lush park has an abundance of fall foliage while also offering unsurpassed views of the city.

Whytecliff Park, West Vancouver

Head to West Vancouver to soak up all the fall beauty while climbing on the rocks and having a socially distant picnic featuring waterfront views.

Minoru Park, Richmond

One of Richmond’s most popular parks is the place to be during the fall season. Go for a family-friendly stroll amongst all the autumn leaves.

Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

There’s few places better to be on a crisp fall day than the lovely Deer Lake Park, where you can walk around the lake while leaf peeping.

Bear Creek Park, Surrey

Surrey’s Bear Creek Park is an absolute must when you’re in the city and it’s even more picturesque during the fall months.

Rocky Point Park, Port Moody

This gem is situated along the Burrard Inlet in Port Moody and offers amazing views of the area. It’s also a great place to enjoy fall foliage.

Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam

This is easily one of the most beautiful spots in Coquitlam and it’s not hard to see why. Take advantage of a sunny fall day by spending it here.