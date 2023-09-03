7 Metro Vancouver Spots To Go On A Romantic Seaside Walk

If you love long walks on the beach, look no further. It may be slightly cliché, but nothing beats a romantic stroll hand-in-hand with your loved one.

Autumn weather is a perfect time for this. As the weather gets cooler and the sun sets a bit earlier, Metro Vancouver is beautiful surrounded by fall colours. So why not plan a date night that ends with a romantic walk?

Luckily for us, there are plenty of places to enjoy a date (and the scenery) at one of these seaside walks in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: The 8 Most Beautiful Fall Destinations To Visit In Metro Vancouver

Romantic Seaside Walks in Metro Vancouver

Jericho Beach Pier, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCITY HUB (@vancity)

Discover this gem just west of Kitsilano. The beach and pier is a wonderful place to take a leisurely walk side-by-side with your significant other. Plus, it’s easily one of Vancouver’s most beautiful seaside locations, with absolutely stunning views of the city.

Location: 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Dundarave Seawall, West Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCOUVER 🇨🇦Michael Thornquist (@seaside_signs)

Travel over the scenic Lions Gate Bridge to find this beautiful seawall walk in West Vancouver, that is much less crowded than the Stanley Park Seawall. It offers a paved pathway along the waterfront where visitors can enjoy the spectacular waterfront views.

Location: 25th Street, West Vancouver

The Shipyards, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m a r i a h (@mariahfeist)

Find The Shipyards just east of Lonsdale Quay and the SeaBus terminal right on the North Shore waterfront. Lovebirds can take in sweeping views of the region here, as well as marvel at a series of public art pieces that are nestled throughout the district.

Location: 125 Victory Ship Way

White Rock Pier and Promenade, White Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ਬਰਾੜ ਹਰਮਨਦੀਪ 🕊 (@brar______harmandeep)

The iconic White Rock Pier and Promenade is a must-visit date spot anytime of the year. At 470-metres-long, the White Rock Pier is the longest pier in Canada. The promenade runs almost the entire length of the beach and offers a lot of ways to get to the beach and various attractions.

Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock

Crescent Beach, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheMainsGirls (@themainsgirls)

This beloved beachside community in Surrey is the ultimate spot for a romantic date night out. Grab some ice cream and head for a scenic stroll along the gorgeous shoreline of Crescent Beach. It also has a sprawling pier and lush nature trails to explore.

Location: Beecher Street, Surrey

Rocky Point Park, Port Moody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parisa kalantari (@parisa_photo_gallery)



Rocky Point Park is Port Moody’s best-known park. It’s a popular spot where couples can enjoy incredible views of the Burrard Inlet from the pier, or hike along the Shoreline Trail. The scenic trail offers waterfront views and it’s dog friendly (as long as they’re on a leash).

Location: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Garry Point Park, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonbon (@xbb22)



Head out to Richmond to find this pristine park near the historic Steveston Village. The large waterfront park offers spectacular views across the Salish Sea and beyond to Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. It’s also one of the most popular spots to catch the sunset in Richmond.

Location: 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

For more beautiful places to explore in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.