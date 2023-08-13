604 Now
,

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market – 2023

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market

Don’t miss the 2023 All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market Oct 14 & 15 in New Westminster!

Shop 2 packed levels of Sapperton Hall filled with 60 Halloween loving Vendors offering tons of spooky, witchy, gothic, geeky, nerdy, mysterious, strange and unusual wares!!

OCT 14 & 15 2023
Sapperton Hall 318 Keary St. New Westminster BC V3L 3L3

Near Sapperton Skytrain Station – TAKE TRANSIT!

Saturday 11 AM – 5 PM
Sunday   11 AM – 4 PM

Admission: $2   12 & Under FREE!

Witch Hats • Skulls • Dragons • Costumes • Spooky Soap • Candy • Dolls • Magic Wands • Taxidermy • Stained Glass • Oddities • Tarot Cards • Runes • Horns • Masks • Jewelry & Accessories • Paper Houses and much, much more!

Halloween Display by  MAD PROPS!

Location

Sapperton Pensioners Hall

318 Keary St
New Westminster, BC V3L 3L2 Canada
  • Start Date

    October 14 @ 11:00 am

  • End Date

    October 15 @ 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $2 – $12

More Info