All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market – 2023
Don’t miss the 2023 All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market Oct 14 & 15 in New Westminster!
Shop 2 packed levels of Sapperton Hall filled with 60 Halloween loving Vendors offering tons of spooky, witchy, gothic, geeky, nerdy, mysterious, strange and unusual wares!!
OCT 14 & 15 2023
Sapperton Hall 318 Keary St. New Westminster BC V3L 3L3
Near Sapperton Skytrain Station – TAKE TRANSIT!
Saturday 11 AM – 5 PM
Sunday 11 AM – 4 PM
Admission: $2 12 & Under FREE!
Witch Hats • Skulls • Dragons • Costumes • Spooky Soap • Candy • Dolls • Magic Wands • Taxidermy • Stained Glass • Oddities • Tarot Cards • Runes • Horns • Masks • Jewelry & Accessories • Paper Houses and much, much more!
Halloween Display by MAD PROPS!