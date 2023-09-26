Vancouver’s iconic Parade of Lost Souls is back this year with a theme that encourages us to explore the boundless realms of our imaginations.

Amply named the “EVERYTHING! EVERYWHERE! ALL AT PARADE,” this beloved annual event promises an exhilarating blend of performance, music, and art, inviting all to participate in a spooktacular celebration.

“If we are lost, then we are lost together…”

The popular community event, Parade of Lost Souls, is returning for their 25th year. Organized in partnership with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret, this year’s parade will take place on Saturday, October 28th.

While the exact parade route is yet to be revealed, anticipation is building as the date draws near.

Guests are encouraged to come adorned in their best costumes and ready to parade the city.

There will be hourly parades starting at The Britannia Community Centre at 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30 pm. The event is free to attend, and there will also be festivities that will run till 10 pm.

For those who wish to get into the groove, choreography workshops are available all month long.

You can learn dances, including the famous Thriller flash mob, the Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the infamous German Witches Dance.

And the excitement doesn’t end with the parade. The Lost Souls After-Party will be taking place at The Wise Hall from 10pm to 1am.

This lively event, proudly presented by Live at the WISE and the DFC, promises live music, captivating visuals, and unforgettable performances.