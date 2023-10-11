Free Halloween Town in Langley
Looking for a free Halloween experience in Langley? Look no further than “Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third” in Langley.
This charming neighborhood home transforms into an enchanting Halloween Town for the month of October, and the best of all, it’s open to the public and entirely FREE to visit.
Located at 20504 43 Avenue in Brookswood, Langley, this delightful Halloween Town is open from 9 am to 10 pm every day.
Visitors can enter through a giant pumpkin entrance and immerse yourself in a world of Halloween wonder.
As you wander through this festive Halloween Town, you’ll be captivated by hundreds of props and decorations thoughtfully arranged across the property.
Stroll through a haunted pirate ship, venture into eerie graveyards, and bask in the glow of ghoulish lights that turn the night into a spectacle of wonder and awe.
From spine-tingling skeletons and floating heads to cheerful pumpkin cutouts and towering inflatable displays, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
So, whether you’re a local resident or passing through Langley, don’t miss the opportunity to visit this mesmerizing Halloween Town and experience the magic for yourself.
