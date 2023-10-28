The Baby Show Vancouver
Vancouver’s leading pregnancy, baby and toddler event, The Baby Show Vancouver, returns to Canada Place, running October 28th and 29th.
With over 100 brands offering the newest must-haves in the pregnancy, baby, and toddler space, attendees at The Baby Show Vancouver can enjoy free samples and hear from experts across various topics in the parenting world, from child safety to babywearing, healthy eating tips to sleep support, and much more.
The Baby Show Vancouver’s headline retail sponsor is TJ’S The Kiddies Store. Additional show partners include Webber Naturals, Movies for Mommies, and West Coast College of Massage Therapy.
Families will also be able to take part in meet and greets with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, with the characters appearing both Saturday and Sunday at the event.
The Baby Show Vancouver, which is British Columbia’s only premium pregnancy, baby and early parenting event, will once again feature an exciting lineup of exhibitors, including BabyBjorn, Ergobaby, guzzie+Gus, LILLE Baby, little big friends, Loulou Lollipop, munchkin, and Quark, among others.
With a focus on educating and empowering new parents, The Baby Show Vancouver is the perfect place to shop new gear, meet the experts, and learn how to parent confidently.
Visitors can also enter giveaways from select exhibitors, be treated to complimentary massages on-site, and hear national parenting experts speaking on various topics.
The Baby Show Vancouver runs Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th at Canada Place, East Facility, Hall B.
Tickets are on sale now at thebabshows.com, general admission (12+) is $13.