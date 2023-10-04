Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism Diversity and Anti Racism Exhibit

Art exhibit featuring artwork from local artists themed around multiculturalism, diversity and anti-racism.

Earlier this year, Asian Impact Society called for artists to submit artwork that reflected on any of the following topics: multiculturalism, diversity and/or anti-racism. “Your Art Your Reflections” is a collection of artwork from talented local artists of all ages sharing their stories and perspectives on these important themes.

Each artist approached their submission in a different way. Some artists chose to depict their personal stories, others expressed their interpretation of these themes, some reflected on the history of these themes in our society, and others aimed to share a message with the viewer.

We encourage you to come out to enjoy these pieces at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023.

You are invited to view the artwork in the Atrium of Place Des Arts during regular operating hours:

Monday to Friday – 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday – 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday – 1 pm to 5 pm

Closed October 9, 2023 Thanksgiving Day.

Can’t make it in person? No problem! We invite you to view the virtual gallery and cast a vote for your favourite piece. You can visit the online gallery here: https://www.asianimpactsociety.com/

We hope this exhibition will serve as a vehicle for change by providing space for artists to share their stories and for community members to come together. Our goal is to educate the viewing public on why multiculturalism and diversity are important and why there is no place for racism in our communities.

Asian Impact Society is a grassroots, non-partisan not-for-profit organization led by a group of Asian Canadians that live in the Tri-Cities. Through collaborative efforts and open conversations, our vision is to unite allies and supporters to create positive change.

Our mission is to share our experiences through stories and art as we raise awareness of Asian racial injustice. Through unity, compassion, empathy and education we work to eliminate discrimination, create space for healing and build inclusive communities by spreading love and kindness.