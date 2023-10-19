Morgue Ghost Tours at the Vancouver Police Museum
Let the Vancouver Police Museum & Archives and Northern Paranormal Investigations take you on a chilling Ghost Tour through the museum.
Each tour will share haunting stories of lives unfinished, coupled with findings from NPI’s most recent paranormal investigation conducted right here on the museum property.
Storytellers will guide you through the building, including ‘behind the scenes’ areas not normally open to the public, telling tales of murders and disappearances in Vancouver’s history.
Last year, these tours sold out in record time, so hurry to save your spot now! Each tour time has a maximum of 16 spots and you must be 18 years of age to participate.
The tour will be taking place for one day only on Saturday October 28th with timeslots from 7-10:30pm. Tickets are $40 and you can get them online here.