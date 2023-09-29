The warm summer days are slowly giving way to the vibrant colours of autumn. What better place to experience the magic of the changing seasons than Harvest Days at VanDusen Garden!

There’s activities for everyone at the affordable family friendly event – including a scarecrow themed maze!

Harvest Days at VanDusen 2023

One of Vancouver’s favourite attractions returns with its annual celebration of the gorgeous fall season. VanDusen’s beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the occasion with fun photo areas, live entertainment and more.

Harvest Days are the perfect opportunity for memorable photo ops. Take a photo besides the autumn splendor of scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks or pumpkins.

Bluegrass and old-time musicians will be serenading garden guests 3 times per day. Which means there’s plenty of time to get your boogie on!

There’s entertainment for the kids as well. The hedge maze full of creative and colorful scarecrows will be sure to bring out the giggles. Next, the fall-inspired craft section will let kid’s imagination soar.

Last but not least is the huge 55-acre botanical garden full of stunning nature.

Breathe in the fall air as you meander by sugar maples, ginkgo trees, or bald cypress trees. For a walk bursting with the fall colours of deciduous trees, take the Autumn Stroll.

Event Details

Where: The VanDusen Botanical Garden is located at 5251 Oak Street in Vancouver.

When: Dates for Harvest Days are:

Every Saturday and Sunday in October starting October 7

Monday, October 9 (Thanksgiving)

Friday, October 20 (Professional Development Day)

Hours for Harvest Days are 9am – 4pm, and the garden if open for viewing until 5 pm. Entry to the garden is available every hour between 9 am and 3 pm.

Live music session times are:

9:30 am to 11:30 am

11:45 am to 1:45 pm

2 pm to 3:45 pm

Cost: Tickets are only available online and prices are:

Adult (19 to 64): $12.30

Senior (65+): $8.60

Youth (13 to 18): $8.60

Child (5 to 12): $6.15

Preschooler (4 and under): Free (ticket required for entry)

VBGA member: Free (no ticket required)

All-day general admission is included with a Harvest Days ticket.

