The Ultimate Spring Getaway Is Just 2 Hours From Vancouver

With spring now in full swing here in BC, there’s no better time to explore all the beauty our province has to offer. A springtime staycation nestled in nature is not as far away as you might think — with the ultimate getaway near Vancouver just two hours away in Harrison Mills.

The quaint community boasts everything you could possibly need for a relaxing stay — with its close proximity to natural hot springs, lush walking trails and an all-new tulip field you can frolic through.

Ultimate Spring Getaway near Vancouver

Stay at the Sandpiper Resort

When in Harrison Mills, the Sandpiper Resort is a must. Home to the ever-so-charming Rowena’s Inn on the River — you’ll be sure to have a memorable visit with stunning views from every angle of the property.

Rowena’s has a plethora of accommodations to choose from, including rooms in their historic Inn, as well as both rustic and luxury cabins. And of course, they also have their newest additions available for booking — the Woodland Series cabins.

These rustic yet chic cottages were designed for comfort, with their Scandinavian design, gas fireplace and large patio complete with a Japanese-style deep soaking cedar tub.

Named after the trees in their forest, the Woodland Series cabins include: Alder, Fir, Maple, Oak, Birch and Cedar. Both the Alder and Birch cabins are pet-friendly if you want to take your four-legged BFF on the adventure.

The grounds also offer plenty to see and do — with the River’s Edge Clubhouse Restaurant and golf course, as well as a nature trail leading to the river where you can spot some eagles.

Explore the Harrison Tulip Festival

The area finally has its very own tulip festival — on now through spring. The Harrison Tulip Festival allows visitors to soak up the colours of spring with a scenic stroll through their spectacular tulip field.

It was brought to life by the Onos family, already well-known in the Fraser Valley for the Chilliwack Tulip Festival and Tulips of the Valley. The epic display includes around 10 million tulip, double daffodil and hyacinth bulbs.

The property acts as an idyllic backdrop to any spring photos for your social media feed, and you can enjoy a variety of snacks on-site. Since Harrison is known for its love of Big Foot, be sure to pick up one of their delicious (and giant!) Sasquatch pastries covered in sugar.

Soak in the Natural Hot Springs

Of course, no getaway to Harrison is complete without a stop at the hot springs. Book a spa treatment at the nearby Harrison Hot Springs Resort, where you can soak in one of their hot spring pools.

The resort boasts two indoor and three outdoor mineral pools to relax in. The hot springs are known to be a great way to relieve stress and soothe any aches and pains.

Take a Hike (or Bike!)

Hiking is another item you must check off the bucket list when in and around Harrison in the spring. Some of the best spots nearby include Bridal Veil Falls, Spirit Trail and Campbell Lake Trail (also known as the Harrison Grind).

If a leisurely stroll is more your speed, then just go for a walk around Harrison Lake with a sweet treat from one of the many shops in the village (there’s a Baskin Robbins and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory right by the water).

Spring is also the perfect time to tackle the Circle Farm Tour Bike Route. Right at Harrison’s doorstep, the farmland of Agassiz provides kilometre after kilometre of stunning scenery. The mostly flat route starts from the Harrison Visitor Centre, goes past a number of Circle Farm Tour stops and then around Limbert Mountain.