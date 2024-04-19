Watson Gloves, a renowned family owned glove manufacturer from Vancouver with over a century of experience, 106 years to be exact, has hit a home run with its latest venture. Teaming up with Major League Baseball (MLB), Watson Gloves has launched an exclusive line of MLB-licensed work gloves.

Watson Gloves Are Covering The (Fan) Bases

The partnership between Watson Gloves and MLB brings together the worlds of baseball and heritage craftsmanship. The limited edition work gloves feature the iconic logos and colors of three legendary baseball clubs: the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. These work gloves allow baseball fans to showcase their team pride while supporting a local business whether they are tackling home & garden projects or working on the jobsite.

Pitching Sustainability

In addition to celebrating the spirit of baseball, Watson Gloves is committed to using sustainable materials. The work gloves are crafted using sustainable WasteNot™ recycled polyester yarn, made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. Through this company, they aim to divert over 50,000 500mL plastic bottles from landfills, emphasizing their dedication to elevating industry through protecting people and the planet.



Step Up To The Plate

Fans across North America can now get their hands on these exclusive MLB-licensed work gloves. Available in select authorized dealers in Canada and the USA, in addition to online through MLBshop.ca and Fanatics.ca, these gloves offer supporters a unique way to connect with their favorite teams. Whether purchased for personal use or as a gift for a fellow baseball enthusiast, these gloves are sure to be a hit.

A Grand Slam Legacy

Established in 1918 in Vancouver, Watson Gloves, a family owned Canadian company, has become a leading provider of quality gloves in North America. From their humble origins serving dock workers they have grown over the past century and now have an offering of over 2,000 styles for various tasks. The collaboration with Major League Baseball celebrates craftsmanship, sportsmanship, and heritage , showcasing the power of genuine collaboration by empowering fans to support their favorite teams while keeping their hands safe.

For more information on the collection, visit watsongloves.com/MLB/ or follow them on Instagram @watson_gloves.





For more local businesses, visit our Shopping Section.

