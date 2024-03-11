Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver like a leprechaun and grab some green beer or just a classic pint of Guinness. Here are some of the best places in Metro Vancouver to visit if you want to eat and drink like the Irish do.

St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond

Rendezvous Pub

Visit Langley’s Rendezvous Pub for an epic St. Patrick’s Day bash, running through midnight. Enjoy tunes by a live DJ (from 5pm – 9pm), along with prize giveaways and beer samples from 5pm to 9pm.

Throughout the day, enjoy Sunday St. Patrick’s Day Specials, featuring:

$15.45 Green Domestic Jugs

$7 Guinness Pints

and $6.50 Baby Guinness Shots.

Plus, relish $4 Happy Hour deals on house highballs, craft sleeves, and shots, available all day long.

O’Hares Gastropub

Immerse yourself in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at O’Hares Gastropub in Richmond, where the festivities begin at 11 am and extend until midnight, accompanied by lively Irish tunes all day long.

Savour the taste of Ireland with special features available throughout the weekend, including the perfect pint of Guinness, mouthwatering traditional Irish stew prepared from founder Jack O’Hare’s cherished family recipe, and delectable St. Paddy’s meat pies.

With a legacy spanning 36 years and a consistent reputation as Richmond’s favourite pub, O’Hares boasts 20 rotating taps showcasing Irish beer and local craft brews, catering to every taste preference. Plus, for those opting for a non-alcoholic option, Guinness 0.0% is also on offer, ensuring everyone can join in the celebration of good times and great flavours.

Donegal’s Irish House

Step into the heart of Surrey’s Irish spirit at Donegal’s Irish House, voted as one of the city’s best pubs. Enjoy a pint of Guinness or Harp Irish Lager on tap while soaking in the lively atmosphere filled with Celtic music and Irish dancers. Indulge in their special feature menu and don’t forget to try the legendary green beer this St. Patrick’s Day! Donegal’s is conveniently located at 12054 96 Ave, right off Scott Road.

Dublin Calling

This party pub in the Granville Entertainment District is the place to be this St. Paddy’s Day—and they’ll even have green beer for the occasion. As for eats, they’ve got typical pub grub with a traditional Dublin-style fish and chips, homemade yorkshire pudding with beef short rib and a smoky pulled pork burger. They’re at 900 Granville Street.

Irish Heather

One of the city’s hottest Irish pubs dishes out classic fare with local and imported pints. And they also have a massive whisky selection if that’s more your style. For the holiday, they’re offering a traditional Sunday feast consisting of a corned beef dinner with mashed potatoes, a pint of Guinness and apple crumble for dessert. Find them at 248 E Georgia St, Vancouver.

Johnnie Fox’s

Conveniently located where all the action is, on Main Street. Aside from great beer, they’re known for their their Sunday Roast which features a slow roasted top round of beef served with Yukon Gold mashed and roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, baby carrots, broccoli and pan gravy. Check them out at 1601 Main Street.

Blarney Stone

Sip on their Black & Pale (Guinness & Kilkenny), Black Velvet (Guinness & sparkling wine) or a Kilkenny Cream Ale. Get some deep fried pickles, chicken wings or classic comfort food like steak & Guinness pie or fish & chips. They’re located at 216 Carrall Street.

Dublin Crossing

Get your fill of green beer at this spot. Of if you prefer, scotch, whisky, cognac, brandy—the list goes on. Get a traditional Irish stew with lamb shoulder, potatoes and veggies. Or dig into their chicken pub pie or stuffed yorkshire pudding. Check them out at 466 Southwest Marine Drive.