How To Get Into Vancouver’s Best Speakeasies And Secret Bars

Fall is all about mystery and intrigue. So why not up your drinking game by exploring one (or all) of the best speakeasies and secret bars in Vancouver.

These spots prove the city does have a bustling nightlife scene, contrary to what some people may think.

Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars in Vancouver

Chupito

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H U P I T O (@chupitococteleria)

This hidden cocktail bar just opened up in Gastown over the summer, so it’s still very much a secret to most. The open-air space is tucked away in an alley and serves up killer cocktails and authentic Mexican bites. But half the fun of this spot is just finding it. It’s close to La Taqueria’s Gastown location and while it’s not quite visible from the street, you’ll be able to find it by venturing to the back alley and going through a secret gate opening.

Location: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Find it behind La Taqueria’s Gastown location in a back alley and go through a secret gate opening

Laowai



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laowai (@whereislaowai)

Discover this mysterious and incredibly glamorous speakeasy nestled in Chinatown. Laowai is taking over the spot that was once home to Mamie Taylor’s. And It’s quite literally tucked away behind a fake freezer at the BLND TGER dumpling shop. Guests can sip on a plethora of creative cocktails here that they just won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Location: 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Order the “Number 7” and you will be escorted to the shop’s faux freezer door, which leads to the trendy bar

Key Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Key Party (@keypartyvancouver)



This Vancouver hotspot on Main Street is located behind an inconspicious accounting office. From the front, you’ll see a desk, cabinet, shelf and a few framed photos on the wall. But it’s all just a hoax. The 40-seat lounge known as Key Party is actually located through a door right next to the desk. The name and theme of the bar is a nod to the 1970s, where people would host swinger parties.

Location: 2303 Main Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Find it behind the Zottenberg & Sons Accounting office

D/6 Bar & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the DOUGLAS Hotel (@thedouglas_van)

While the bar itself is no secret, there is a hidden lounge to be found. This swanky bar is in Parq Vancouver and guests can find a secret space by pushing a bookshelf (that is actually a door leading to a private room). It’s the perfect place to sip on one of their innovative cocktails, from their emperor’s sour to crouching tiger.

Location: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Find the bookshelf that leads to a private room

The Narrow Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Levi (@nickylevilife)

This dimly-lit lounge is brought to you by the same minds behind Key Party. It’s also a very narrow space, hence its name. The cozy atmosphere lends itself to sharing a plate of nachos or a stiff drink with your neighbours. Sip on timeless cocktails like the negroni or aperol spritz. For eats, dig into Mexican-inspired fast food with an East Van twist. While the address is on Main Street, you actually access it on 3rd Avenue, where you’ll go through a secret door that is covered in graffiti.

Location: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Actually on 3rd Avenue, through a graffiti-covered door

Guilt & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guilt & Co. (@guiltandco)

In order to find this live music bar in Gastown, you’ll have to go underground. It’s a cool hangout spot, with a variety of must-try bites and sips. Order a bunch of shareable plates to enjoy with friends over a few cocktails. Their drinks all have fun names as well, like “grounds for divorce,” “street fighting man,” and “hardcore hustle.”

Location: 1 Alexander Street, Vancouver

How To Get In: Find it underground on Alexander Street in Gastown

Hello Goodbye Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Goodbye Bar (@hellogoodbyebar)

Discover this subterranean bar in the heart of Yaletown. It offers seasonal cocktails and live music in a low-lit and intimate venue that is also located underground. The drinking den can be found through an unmarked door and down a hidden stairwell. With VIP table service and some of the city’s hottest DJ’s, it’s an escape from the ordinary.

Location: 1120 Hamilton Street, Vancouver



How To Get In: It’s located through an unmarked door down a hidden stairwell on Hamilton Street

