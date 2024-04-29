Hikers, it’s time to grind. The Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver is now officially open for the 2024 season.
This year, hikers can also enjoy a new trailhead, providing improved accessibility, additional seating areas, a water station, stretching bars, and enhanced access for first responders.
The Grouse Grind trail is a part of the Grouse Mountain Regional Park, which covers about 75 hectares of the forest. This trail is one of 3 in that park. Others include the BCMC Trail (British Columbia Mountaineering Club), and a part of the Baden-Powell Trail.
The Grouse Grind Trail is a 2.5-kilometre ascent with 2,830 steps. More than 150,000 people climb the trail every year. Trail hours are usually from 7 am to 7 pm daily, and the trail is one-way only, going uphill.
If you’re planning on hiking, please note that this is a one way only trail going up. So you’ll have to take an alternative route down.
You can purchase a one-way downhill ticket for the gondola ($20 for adults and $10 for children) or hike down the BCMC Trail nearby.
Tips for the hike
- Dress in layers and wear proper footwear.
- Stay hydrated and bring water
- Note that there are no washrooms on the hike – only on the top and bottom of the trail
- Take breaks if needed
- The trail takes an average of 2.5 hours – so plan accordingly
Grouse Grind Upgrades
There is an ongoing upgrades taking place on the Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trails. In addition to the new trailhead area, the footbridge over the creek has also been replaced.