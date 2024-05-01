While there are many unique places to dine and explore on Vancouver Island, not many are as eccentric as Coombs Old Country Market.

Based in downtown Coombs, BC, the popular eatery and grocer has some unusual inhabitants on its rooftop – a tiny herd of goats.

Coombs Old Country Market

The Old Country Market was first established back in the 70s. Kristian Graaten and his wife Solveig who were originally from Norway and was inspired by the sod roof in his design. At some point they thought it’d be a neat idea to shock passing drivers with the high rise goats, and they were right.

Famous for a diverse range of international foods, imported goods, baked foods, ice-cream, the spot is a favourite of locals and tourists alike. They have a Cuckoo’s Trattoria and Pizzeria in the back villa as well as a Mexican style taqueria out front.

Goats on the Roof

Every Spring, the goats return to the roof during the May long weekend and remain there until late October. Throughout this period, they stay on the roof around the clock, caring for the grass and amusing visitors from all over.

The green roof provides the perfect platform for the playful goats, and it also provides insulation in the winter and evaporation in the summer.

The resident goats Minyon and Pip are actually pygmy goats, and they are extremely adept at balancing on high elevations. Goats are actually able to climb mountains, jagged rocks, and even trees.

Although guests are not allowed on the roof itself, the experience is still extremely delightful seeing the goats grazing on grass above your heads.